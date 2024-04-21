Happy Earth Day

Earth Day became an annual event on April 22, 1970.





The goal was to have a day to support the environment and protect our planet for future generations. Each year since then, over a billion people participate in some activity around Earth Day. From planting trees, to recycling, picking up trash, or more, there are a myriad of ways you can do your part.

On Friday, hundreds of UAMS employees and people in central Arkansas, got outside on the UAMS campus





in the cool temperatures to do their part. You could drop





bees and other pollinators, learn about animals from the zoo, and buy some fresh local produce and plants.





It was a fun day.



