Heroes of the arts

Clark Trim and Henrik Thostrup, owners of Little Rock's Colonial Wines & Spirits, were the Pillars of the Arts honorees at the 2024 edition of Into the Blue, the biennial fundraiser for the Thea Foundation.

The event took place April 6 at UA-Pulaski Tech's Center for Humanities & Arts in North Little Rock.

It began under a tent in front of the center, where attendees enjoyed live music, passed and buffet hors d'oeuvres and craft libations including a signature cocktail.

Taking place inside the auditorium, the evening's program included a welcome by Christen Pitts, North Little Rock School District dance director; performances by Aiden Eslinger, a Thea Scholarship winner and the North Little Rock High School Dance Troupe; and a scholarship-impact speech by Corbin Pitts, also a Thea Scholarship winner. Thea CEO Nick Leopoulos made the award presentation to Trim and Thostrup, the former of whom joked about going over his five-minute limit on his eloquent acceptance speech.

The foundation's mission is "to motivate K-12 students through involvement in the arts and advocate for the inclusion of arts programming in public schools." Since 2001, the organization has given more than $3.1 million in scholarships to Arkansas students in various arts categories.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams