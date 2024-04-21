Human trafficking lucrative, experts tell police at Fort Smith event

FORT SMITH -- A billion-dollar enterprise is affecting millions of people, but exact numbers are hard to determine because it's illegal.

The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith partnered with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Thursday to discuss human trafficking in western Arkansas and how the public and local law enforcement can intervene.

Over 100 people attended the all-day event held at the West Ark Church of Christ. Law enforcement officers heard from human trafficking experts and survivors in the morning session and attended a public forum in the afternoon.

Steve Wilson, associate professor and department head of criminal justice at the university, said human trafficking is one of the top illegal money-making operations, with estimated global profits of $150 billion annually.

"In the United States, during the 10-year span from 2011 to 2021, the number of people prosecuted for human trafficking increased from 729 persons to over 1,600 persons, making it one of the worst countries in the world for human trafficking. It has become a national, state and local priority," Wilson said.

Tim Griffin, Arkansas attorney general, said it's important to educate, train and inform people outside of law enforcement so they can report human trafficking if they see it. It happens in places where the public is, including hotel lobbies, convenience stores and truck stops, he said.

"Criminals and really bad people involved in smuggling and human trafficking, they're not limiting themselves to these crimes," he said. "They're not drawing a moral line and saying 'We're only going to traffic humans. We're not going to do the other bad stuff.' No. These folks are involved in all the stuff that you can think of. They're involved in violence and rape and distribution of illegal and deadly drugs."

David Clay Fowlkes, U.S. attorney for the Western District of Arkansas, said human trafficking is a lucrative business because people can be trafficked over and over, whereas a drug can only be used once.

"We need to be focusing in and investigating and prosecuting the cases that will make the most impact for the communities of western Arkansas," he said.

It's hard to find reliable statistics related to human trafficking because of how hidden the crime is, according to information on the U.S. Department of State website.

A report from the International Labour Organization, the Walk Free Foundation and the International Organization for Migration estimated 27.6 million people were in forced labor at any given time in 2021. The report states from that 27.6 million, approximately 17.3 million are exploited in the private sector, 6.3 million in forced commercial sexual exploitation and 3.9 million in forced labor imposed by the government.

The website states key indicators someone is being trafficked include them living with their employer, having poor living conditions, living in a cramped space with multiple people, being unable to speak to an individual alone, giving answers that appear to be scripted or rehearsed, showing signs of physical abuse, being unpaid or paid very little, or seeming to be submissive and fearful.

The website said to call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at (888) 373-7888 to report someone who appears to be in a trafficking situation, or alert law enforcement immediately in urgent situations.

"It may be unsafe to attempt to rescue a trafficking victim," the website states. "You have no way of knowing how the trafficker may react and retaliate against the victim and you. If, however, you identify a victim who has escaped the trafficking situation, there are a number of organizations to whom the victim could be referred for help with shelter, medical care, legal assistance, and other critical services. In this case, call the National Human Trafficking Hotline."

Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin speaks Thursday during a symposium titled Human Trafficking: Hear, Learn, Share at the West-Ark Church of Christ in Fort Smith.



Karl Flusche, Homeland Security Investigations resident agent in charge, speaks Thursday during a symposium titled Human Trafficking: Hear, Learn, Share at the West-Ark Church of Christ in Fort Smith.


