Tunde Onakoya, a 29-year-old Nigerian chess champion and child education advocate, played the royal game for 60 straight hours in an attempt to break the the Guinness World Record for the longest chess marathon and raise $1 million to support the schooling of children in African slums.

Scott Miller, 33, a Proud Boys leader of Millersville, Md., received the steepest sentence for a Jan. 6, 2021, defendant rendered by U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, drawing 5½ years in federal prison for his role in the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Chadwick Crabtree, the warden at Limestone Correctional Facility in Alabama, was placed on mandatory leave without pay after he was arrested on several drug charges, including manufacturing a controlled substance, the state corrections department said in a statement.

Jake LaTurner, 36, two-term Republican U.S. representative of Kansas, announced that he is not running for reelection because "the unrepeatable season of life we are in, where our kids are still young and at home, is something I want to be more present for."

Ivan Stoyanov, Haskovo regional prosecutor, said Bulgarian officers seized a truck containing about 887 pounds of heroin valued at nearly $9 million at the Kapitan Andreevo checkpoint on the Turkish border.

Andrew Wilhoite, 41, of Lebanon, Ind., who won a primary election for a township board position while charged with killing his estranged wife, faces 10 to 30 years in prison after he was found guilty of the lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter.

Nicholas Welker, a 33-year-old Feuerkrieg Division leader in San Jose, Calif., was sentenced to 44 months in federal prison for threatening a New York City journalist online in a bid to stop coverage of the neo-Nazi hate group, prosecutors said.

Stephane Louvard, a Parisian baker, said a customer "told me he even made the trip from Madrid only to get a crookie," his pastry creation made of a croissant stuffed with chocolate chip cookie dough.

Debajit Datta, a study co-author at the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee, said an ancient giant snake that fossilized near a coal mine "was a slow-moving ambush predator that would subdue its prey through constriction."