Jaclyn Thomas Pugh - Devin Ivan Clyburn





Jaclyn Thomas Pugh and Devin Ivan Clyburn exchanged wedding vows at 5 p.m. April 20 at Dogwood Canyon Nature Park, Lampe, Mo. James Jones officiated.

Cindy and Tom Pugh of Little Rock are the parents of the bride. She is the granddaughter of the late Elsie and Tom Pugh of Portland (Ashley County), and the late Shirley Thomas Brown and Jack Thomas of Little Rock.

Parents of the groom are Chai and Lindsey Clyburn of Maumelle. His grandparents are Judy Henry of Little Rock, Michael Clyburn of Sherwood and the late Komdee Nagy of Bangkok.

The bride, given in marriage by her father, wore a fitted Vera Wang gown of organza, tulle and Chantilly lace. Her cathedral-length tulle veil was a borrowed treasure previously worn by two close friends in the bridal party. She carried a garden-style bouquet of ivory garden roses with hints of blush stock, ocean song rose, peach ranunculus and quicksand roses.

Maid of honor was Elsie Pugh of Bentonville, sister of the bride, and Presli Vail of Little Rock was matron of honor. Bridesmaids were Malia Clyburn of Maumelle, sister of the groom; Arden Stephens of San Francisco; and Mallory Witham, Brooke Wiggins and Haley Pruett, all of Little Rock. The wore champagne-colored silk and satin gowns in different styles and carried small clutches of the bridal bouquet.

River Clyburn of Maumelle, nephew of the groom, was the ring bearer.

Best men were Carson Clevenger of Little Rock and Dylan Brisco of Dallas. Groomsmen were Connor Parnell and Evan Greenfield, both of Little Rock; Ian Fendley of Fayetteville and Amos Yarbrough of Dallas. Ushers were Cameron Vail and Caleb Dean, both of Little Rock.

The reception was held at Canyon Grill Restaurant and Patio at Dogwood Canyon Nature Park. Tables were centered with a crystal candelabras, lush candles and clutches of various roses, stock, tulips and lisianthus in shades of ivory, blush, lavender and peach floral. The head table and dance floor were centered under greenery and hanging lavender and white wisteria. Reception music was by DJ J-Red.

The bride earned a bachelor's degree in psychology from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville and is pursuing a master's degree in counseling at Florida Atlantic University.

The groom earned a bachelor's degree in criminal justice and sociology from the university and is district manager with Automatic Data Processing Inc.

After a wedding trip to Thailand and Vietnam, the couple will live in Boca Raton, Fla.



