Law school buddies evolved into lifelong couple





Wendy Scholtens and Paul Wood worked hard throughout their first year of law school, learning about things like torts and civil procedures -- and about the fact that they really liked each other very much.

Paul, who grew up in Pine Bluff but was living in Little Rock before starting at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock law school in 1993, had noticed Wendy in class well before they were assigned to the same small mentor group.

"Wendy had already accomplished so much at a young age, and she is just such a positive person, an optimistic person and she has a magnetic personality," he says.

Wendy grew up in Fort Smith, went to Vanderbilt University on a basketball scholarship and played professionally in Japan. Her parents had moved to Little Rock while she was away, hence her decision to start law school in Little Rock.

"Our sweet mentor would meet with us after class and she had a little function at her house where we were all invited for dinner, and I remember visiting with Paul at that function," Wendy says.

Wendy, busy with school that first semester, had put off Christmas shopping until the start of break. She and her mom bumped into Paul while they were in Dillard's in Park Plaza.

"I introduced Paul to my mom and we had some chitchat back and forth, and then Paul said he was actually Christmas shopping for his mom, which I thought was pretty cute," Wendy says. "When he walked away, my mom said, 'Wendy, he's so cute, and he likes you.'"

Wendy brushed off that comment, explaining she and Paul were just friends from class.

"She said, 'No, I can see it. He likes you,'" Wendy says.

Paul does not remember what he said when Wendy asked him about that interaction years later.

"But it certainly was true," he says.

That spring, Wendy and her friends hosted a party in her apartment for fellow students who did not have dates for the law school's Barrister's Ball.

"We called it the 'In Lieu Of ...'" Wendy says. "And it turned out there were a lot of us. Paul was one of them, and we talked a lot that night."

Not long after that, Paul asked Wendy for a date.

They had dinner at Macaroni Grill, where they witnessed a guy they knew from law school propose to his girlfriend, followed by drinks at Shug's.

After that, they were inseparable.

"Wendy's mom is a great cook and we spent a lot of time visiting Wendy's parents," Paul says.

Almost every week they went to Julie's Place for all-you-can-eat fajitas.

"We spent a lot of time going to movies and going out and doing all the things kids that age do with our law school classmates, too," Wendy says. "That becomes your family in a way because you have all your classes together and you study together and you have all the stress of taking finals."

In December 1995 during their third year of law school, Wendy and Paul went to Washington.

"Right before we departed on that trip was the first ever that I remember a government shutdown," Paul says.

Their Holocaust Museum tickets were useless and the White House tour they had hoped for was cancelled.

"Now some of the only things we could do were just walk around and see stuff," Paul says. "It was winter and it was very cold, and we were walking along the National Mall."

Wendy wanted to keep walking and get out of the elements, but Paul insisted they stop to rest.

When she finally acquiesced, he proposed.

"I had been pretty grumpy about it, but as soon as we sat down and he asked me, I just got all warm inside and I did not mind taking off my gloves. I was not expecting it -- I was completely surprised and over-the-moon excited."

They celebrated over dinner that night at Old Ebbitt Grill.

They were married on Oct. 5, 1996, at St. James United Methodist Church in Little Rock, with a reception following at Pleasant Valley Country Club.

"We had a live band and the music was great and there was dancing and a lot of our friends from law school were there, some of our friends from college were able to make it. Paul has a great group of childhood friends from Pine Bluff and they were all there," Wendy says. "One of my girlfriends from childhood was there. It was just a great gathering of all of our friends and family from all over."

They honeymooned in Maui.

The Woods have two daughters -- Anna, a freshman at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville; and Madeline, a medical student at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock.

Wendy, who was elected to the Arkansas Court of Appeals in 2022, hopes someday her daughters find partners like Paul.

"I tell them to watch the things he does. When you're married, you're with someone a very, hopefully, long time and a lot of hours in the day," says Wendy, "and it's a lot easier to be around someone who is kind all the time than someone who is not."

The first time I saw my future spouse:

She says: "I thought he was very handsome."

He says: "Wendy is striking. She really makes an impression on anybody who comes across her, and she really made an impression on me. She also looks like a model."

On our wedding day:

She says: "It was just the most wonderful day. But what you hope for is that all the years that follow are wonderful, too, and I would say for me that has been the case and I feel very fortunate to have been able to find a partner in life that makes me feel that way."

He says: "Our wedding was a simple reflection of her and her personality and her character. I found myself very fortunate to have found myself where I was and to have made the choice I did to get married to Wendy."

My advice for a long happy marriage:

She says: "Find someone who is kind, someone who will put you first and take care of your needs and support you and all of your endeavors."

He says: "Invest the extra money in a king-size bed, and also, down the road, in seeing the doctor and getting a CPAP machine. Both of those factors added prolonged years onto our marriage that might otherwise have been cut short."





Judge Wendy Wood and her husband, Paul, met while they were in law school in 1993. Paul was clerking for Supreme Court justices Andre Roaf and Annabelle Clinton Imber Tuck when they married, and Wendy was working with the Barber Law Firm. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)





