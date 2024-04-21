About that eclipse ...

I am in total agreement with the recent letter from Mark Wood of Arkadelphia. I too am appreciative and thankful for the excellent newspaper we have in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. However, I noticed in the list of writers and contributors he referenced that he neglected to mention Bradley Gitz and Mike Masterson. I hope this was merely an oversight and not an indication of bias.

Speaking of, or rather to, Mike Masterson, I noticed in a recent column you were less than awed by the 98 percent of totality you witnessed in the eclipse. I am truly sorry that you didn't take an hour drive south from your home in Harrison to see totality. I think you would have seen the difference was night and day ... literally. At 98 percent of totality the sunlight was obviously dimmed, and the shadows seemed sharper, but it was still daylight, and you couldn't look directly at the sun without eclipse glasses. At the moment of totality, I had to catch my breath. Suddenly it was night, stars overhead, and there appeared to be a black hole rimmed by a silver halo where the sun had been moments before. I was awed and I believe you would have been as well.

RANDY JOHNSON

Alexander

He's all about protest

Dear Senator Cotton: The Christ I read about in the Gospels is all about protest. Vigorous, disruptive protest. (See John 2, et al.)

Had you been present when his hands might've been attached to an inanimate object (a cart, paving stones, conjoined wooden beams, whatever) during his time here on Earth, exactly how vigorously would you have ripped his skin off?

DREW JANSEN

Little Rock

Not a nothingburger

Having watched the recent eclipse in Mountain Home with friends and family, including my 90-year-old mother who came all the way up from Memphis, I had to chuckle at Mike Masterson's Saturday piece about the eclipse.

A brief Internet search of the totality path would have informed him that his actually 99.96 percent (not 98 percent) totality nothingburger could have been a Big Kahuna burger ("Pulp Fiction," 1994) if he had made a brief 6-minute, 4.7-mile drive east to Bellefonte. As Samuel L. Jackson's character Jules said, "This is a tasty burger."

Considering Mike's admirable passion about the wonders of our planet, his failure to take a bite of that big juicy burger is puzzling.

JOHN LEE

Rogers

Doesn't sound right

While our legislators are back in town trying to re-lick their calves from too much eagerness to hit the "yes" button for boss Sarah, maybe they will "unlearn" some of the major flaws of LEARNS, crypto mines, FOIA, etc. Her fixers then won't have to dig so deep for some way to cover for her.

We all know that vouchers, home-schooling, etc., will only increase as requirements are less than for public schools. Do they really think that home-schooled kids will receive the same level of instruction? Common sense says otherwise. The one thing that should remain which was long overdue is the increase in teacher's salaries, at least for public schools. It would serve the legislators well if they would stop "Pelosi-izing" and seek a little input from the folks they are supposed to represent. Long live public schools! Maybe we should require a private school on every school bus route in the state to really permit universal "school choice." At least everyone would be provided the same opportunity.

While "lectern-gate" is gaining steam and the governor is poking fun (or thumbing her nose), I want to add my three cents. John Brummett explained it well and comically in Wednesday's online column and didn't even ask Bubba his thoughts. In analyzing the breakdown of the lectern's cost, a consulting fee of $2,500 for an $11,000 item seems a little steep. Heck, I would have done it for say, $500 or less and even furnished the paint. I also would have gladly driven to Virginia and picked the thing up for gas money and lunch both ways, saving a ton of the shipping fees. Is all this supposed to minimize the $19,000 cost of the contraption? I'm also curious why they shipped the thing separate from its shipping container. Isn't that what a shipping container is for? They now say, "come and take it." Is that legal?

On a different note, Sen. Bob Menendez now blames his wife for his legal troubles. His lawyers say that he lacked the knowledge to commit a crime. Are they saying, however, that he is knowledgeable enough to be a senator? Something just doesn't sound right about that. Deus existo nobis.

HOWARD D. HUGHES

Maumelle

Protesting in America

I once was a young college student. I entered college after military service. While in high school in the mid-1960s I witnessed college students demonstrating against a war and the federal government. These students did not know what military members knew. Their demonstrations resulted in the revelation that our president and his secretary of defense were lying about what was happening in that war.

Idealistic college students will demand changes in society, government, and business. I don't remember any demonstrators calling for death to America. Even college students understood how blessed they were to be Americans. We now have college students that are chanting death to America. A repeated chant in the Islamic world. Particularly Iran.

After World War I, European countries were shifting from government by monarchy to something else. After the war the European countries faced dying economies. High unemployment and other conditions inspired demonstrations and chaos, the perfect conditions for a tyrant to emerge. In Germany a fanatic took control. He had a penchant for Jews. He wanted to annihilate Jews from the European continent and globally. He was able to exterminate 6 million Jews. His goal was genocide.

On Oct. 6, 2023, the Israeli nation was at peace. The next day over 1,400 were murdered by Islamist terrorists. Horrifically murdered. Men, women, children, and infants. The Hamas terrorist group did this. Now college students wave Palestinian flags and chant death to America. They say it's genocide in Gaza. How ironic. They support a group that calls for the genocide of Jews.

These are "educated" people. There is a gaping hole in their education. It appears they may get their wish of death to America. The last 39 months have gone a long way toward that end.

MICHAEL SANDERS

Little Rock

Two cents on lectern

Sarah Huckabee Sanders is trying desperately to straddle Lecterngate.

JIM RULE

Maumelle