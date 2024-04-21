LITTLE ROCK NOTEBOOK: City awarded $75,000 grant to address racial wealth gap | Visitors bureau hires marketing director

LR grant will work on wealth equality

The city of Little Rock has been selected to receive a $75,000 planning grant and technical assistance as part of the CityStart Initiative, which seeks to address racial wealth inequality, according to a city news release issued Tuesday.

The Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund, a New York-based nonprofit organization, is behind the program.

Its purpose is to help Mayor Frank Scott Jr. and other city officials "develop and implement strategies aimed toward helping families and communities become more financially stable," the news release said.

Little Rock is part of the third cohort of cities invited to join the initiative. The other cities are Chicago, Indianapolis, Philadelphia and Buffalo, N.Y.

The Greenwood Initiative of Bloomberg Philanthropies will advise Little Rock and the Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund on the program's design and execution, the news release said.

"Economic equity is a pillar of my administration, because for far too long wealth disparities have burdened our community and created unnecessary challenges," Scott said in a statement. "Our partnership with Cities for Financial Empowerment through the CityStart Initiative will allow us to put financial empowerment at the forefront of our services to residents and to center wealth creation as part of our intentional efforts to unite, grow and transform this city."

Jonathan Mintz, the president and chief executive officer of the Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund, said in a statement that "across the country, leaders are using the levers of local government to deploy financial empowerment strategies that improve their residents' financial stability. We look forward to working with Mayor Scott and his team to advance financial empowerment and racial wealth equity, and we thank Bloomberg Philanthropies for their longstanding partnership and investment in government-led financial empowerment."

LR visitors bureau taps new manager

Olumide Yerokun has joined the Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau as its new director of marketing.

According to a news release issued Tuesday, Yerokun is a graduate of Morehouse College and previously worked as a client account manager for Bayard Advertising. Before that, he led social media strategies for Hendrix College, GWL Advertising and Albright Ideas, the news release said.

"I am thrilled with the opportunity to join the marketing team," Yerokun said in a statement. "With my experience and passion for driving innovative marketing strategies, I am eager to contribute to the (visitors bureau's) growth and success by creating impactful campaigns that position the city as a regional leader."

"Olumide is off to a great start," Gina Gemberling, the president and chief executive officer of the visitors bureau, said in a statement. "Olumide's social media and marketing experience will serve him well in planning promotional efforts for the LRCVB, and we look forward to seeing him put his plans into action."

Zoo's Wild Wines event set to begin

The annual Wild Wines fundraiser for the Little Rock Zoo will take place later this month.

According to a recent zoo news release, the VIP party is scheduled for April 26 from 7-9 p.m., with the "mane" event to follow the next day from 7-10 p.m.

"Hosted by zoo director Susan Altrui, the event will feature several food items from the area's best restaurants paired with hand-selected wines from presenting beverage sponsor O'Looney's Wine & Liquor," the news release said. "Each night of the two-night event will include live music areas, animal encounters, great food and exquisite wine selections."

For tickets and more information, visit the zoo's website.

Panel to discuss 1st ladies' legacy

The Clinton Presidential Center on May 3 will host a panel discussion with the authors of "Remember the First Ladies: The Legacies of America's History-Making Women."

Authors Diana B. Carlin, Anita B. McBride and Nancy Kegan Smith will sign copies of the book after the event, which is scheduled for 6 p.m. at 1200 President Clinton Ave.

Attendees can register for the free event here.