Little Rock Port Authority’s executive director rules out bid for city manager post

Bryan Day, the executive director of the Little Rock Port Authority, has ruled out a bid to become Little Rock's next city manager, he told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette recently.

Mayor Frank Scott Jr. and the Little Rock Board of Directors must hire a permanent replacement for the late Bruce Moore, the longtime city manager who died last October at age 57.

Moore had served as city manager since 2002.

In an interview on Wednesday, Day said he had not applied for the job so far, and probably would not apply. He later clarified his remarks via email to definitively rule out the possibility for now.

"Being Little Rock's City Manager would be one of the greatest honors of my life; however, I am not going to apply for the position. The timing is not right at this time," Day wrote. "If the opportunity came up again in the future, I might reconsider my position."

Day, 61, was close with Moore. The pair started working for the city around the same time.

Day ultimately worked under three city managers in Little Rock: Charles Nickerson, Cy Carney and Moore. He was serving as assistant city manager when he was hired to lead the Port Authority in 2014.

Having seen three different city managers, Day suggested that Little Rock needed someone who can "bring in new ideas," adding that the city faced challenges related to things like revenue streams and infrastructure.

He had thought a lot about the position "because 30 years ago, that's what my goal was -- to be city manager," Day said. "But I think what the city needs is a city manager that comes from another community that can bring in new ideas."

Under Little Rock's form of government, the mayor hires and removes the city manager and city attorney, subject to the approval of the city board. According to City Attorney Tom Carpenter, six "yes" votes at the city board are required to confirm a new city manager.

The city board is made up of 10 elected city directors plus the mayor, who acts as the panel's chair and does not vote except to break a tie.

When asked if city officials or board members had encouraged him to apply, Day said a few people -- "some city staff, some community leaders, some city officials" -- had asked him if he would be interested in applying, but declined to name them.

"I'm flattered and honored," he said. "And I've [thought] a lot about it. But I have not applied."

Assistant City Manager Emily Cox, 41, has served as acting city manager since Moore's death.

She applied for the city manager job in January, city records show.

Cox was promoted to assistant city manager in December 2022. She previously served as the city's director of strategic operations from 2019 to 2022 and intergovernmental relations manager from 2014 to 2019, according to her application materials.

Before joining the city, Cox worked within the office of former Gov. Mike Beebe.

Other applicants include state Sen. Fredrick Love, D-Mabelvale, and Chief Deputy City Attorney Lynette Perez.