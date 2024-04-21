Local notes: Musical composition competition; writing workshops at Dairy Hollow; Earth Day event at Pearl’s Books

Call for submissions

The Institute for Integrative and Innovative Research has announced a call for submissions for musical compositions. The competition is a novel and exciting way to engage musicians and songwriters from across the state in creating a brand moment for the Institute. The winner of the competition will receive $1,000. Deadline to submit compositions is May 2.

Information: i3r.uark.edu or Email hillrec@uark.edu.

Writers' Colony

The Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow will present six writing workshops at 515 Spring St. in Eureka Springs on Fridays in May and June featuring novelist, poet, and editor Harrie Farrow.

WCDH is proud to present this six-week series of day-long workshops covering multiple subjects of interest to writers of all genres and skill levels. Farrow, is a novelist, poet and editor with a background in investigative reporting, feature writing, and blogging.

These four-hour workshops will teach various subjects including, How to Meld Your Life Experiences into an Inspired Novel, Delicious Fiction, Show Don't Tell, Getting Past Writers' Block, Bring Characters to Life, and Sensitivity in Writing.

The cost of this workshop is $65. The workshops are from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with a midday break.

WCDH will also present "Finding Through Creating The Poem," a workshop, taking place April 30th and featuring Barbara Siegel Carlson and Annie Klier Newcomer.

In this workshop, participants will investigate selected poems and discuss what it is that "happens" in the poem to take us beyond ourselves toward a larger, deepened vision. There will be time to write and for those so inclined, to share.

Learn what "moves" the poem and makes it sing. And investigate how does the poem travel through its language and images to "move" us. You are invited to send us a poem in advance that "moves" you and to join WCDH for this workshop. The $25 fee for this workshop supports the WCDH scholarship fund.

Information: writerscolony.org/events or (479)253-7444.

OLLI

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Arkansas has announced the following classes:

April 23: Making Waves at the Blue Zoo. With your OLLI friends visit the Blue Zoo, located at 2203 Promenade Blvd. in Rogers. The zoo has something for everyone; fish petting, bird feeding, reptiles and so much more. This is a drive yourself class. Tour time is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. $35 members, $50 nonmembers

April 23: On the Farm. Tour the University Farm to learn about all the varied and fascinating things that go on there. The research done here involves all areas of animal science, poultry science, food science, insect pests and plant diseases, crops, oil and water resources, biological and agricultural engineering, agri-science and technology. 1 to 4 p.m. University Farm. $25 member, $40 nonmember

April 24: Stories & Secrets. Gilded Age: I Could Have Killed Him Twice. This class is part of the Gilded Age series but each class is a stand alone. In this session revisit 1885 and the murder of Henry Knight. This is a tale of seduction, betrayal and revenge. Learn what led Annie Cutler to kill her lover. 2 to 3:30 p.m. OLLI Office and Zoom. $25 members, $40 nonmembers

April 24: Connect NWA -- A Transit Plan. Participants will learn about the plans for future public transit in Northwest Arkansas. Developed by the Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission, the plan is the blueprint for improving and expanding transit in the region. 1 to 3 p.m. OLLI Office. $19 members, $34 nonmembers.

Information: (479) 575-4545 or olli.uark.edu.

Earth Day event

A fun, family-friendly immersive conversation on environmental awareness and activism with local author Dana Klisanin will take place from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, April 21 at Pearl's Books 8 E Center Street, Fayetteville in honor of Earth Day.

As part of her event, Klisanin will host a "future-thinking" writing workshop where young people will write a message, sending a message of hope to the future, and place it in a time capsule together.

Featured by Forbes as one of the world's top female futurists, Dana's multifaceted career spans from pioneering work in conscious media to global environmental advocacy. As CEO of Evolutionary Guidance Media and Founder of ReWilding: Lab, she's a bridge between innovative strategies and global well-being.

Now, Klisanin introduces Future Hack the inaugural book in the "Chronicles of G.A.I.A." series. The series speaks to environmental activism, education, and empowering the next generation. The kid heroes in this innovative series are recruited by the Global Anticipatory Intelligence Agency (aka: G.A.I.A.) to work on behalf of our fragile planet. The novel encourages middle-grade students to think about their futures and champion the planet.

Information: facebook.com/events/295353256929527/

The 17th annual Teacher Appreciation Event in Bentonville took place this past April 10. The theme "Moments that Matter" set the tone for the evening as 63 teachers and 83 students from within the Bentonville School District gathered to celebrate the profound impact of educators. The event was a tribute to the dedication and impact teachers have in shaping the lives of students. Students shared personal stories and expressions of gratitude, highlighting the pivotal moments and experiences that left a lasting impression on their educational journey. (Courtesy Photos)

