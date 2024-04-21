Dick Van Dyke is vying for a Daytime Emmy at age 98. The actor was nominated Friday as guest performer in a daytime drama series for his part as Timothy Robicheaux on Peacock's "Days of Our Lives." Van Dyke is the oldest Daytime Emmy nominee. Producer Norman Lear was 100 when he received his final Primetime Emmy nomination in 2022 and died the next year. Among those Van Dyke is up against is Australian actor Guy Pearce of Amazon Freevee's "Neighbours." Van Dyke has won four Primetime Emmys, including three in the 1960s for his classic comedy series "The Dick Van Dyke Show." The Daytime Emmys will be presented June 7 in Los Angeles and air live on CBS. The show is returning to its usual schedule after being postponed until last December because of strikes by Hollywood actors and writers. The hosts and Lifetime Achievement honorees will be announced later.

The University of Southern California further shook up its commencement plans Friday, announcing the cancelation of a keynote speech by filmmaker Jon M. Chu, days after disallowing the student valedictorian from speaking. Asna Tabassum, who is Muslim, has expressed support for Palestinians in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, and university officials said the response to her selection as valedictorian had "taken on an alarming tenor." The university's decision was met with praise from pro-Israel organizations but condemnation from free speech groups and the Council on American-Islamic Relations. Now, university officials say they are "redesigning" the entire commencement program. Chu was scheduled to deliver the keynote address at the May 10 ceremony. "Given the highly publicized circumstances surrounding our main-stage commencement program, university leadership has decided it is best to release our outside speakers and honorees from attending this year's ceremony," the university said in an unsigned statement posted Friday. "We've been talking to this exceptional group and hope to confer these honorary degrees at a future commencement or other academic ceremonies." Chu is a 2003 graduate of the university who has since directed films such as "Crazy Rich Asians" and "Wicked," an adaptation for the Broadway musical set for release later this year. More than 65,000 people are expected to gather on campus for commencement.