



GYMNASTICS

LSU women claim title

Konnor McClain scored a 9.9625 on the beam -- one of five LSU gymnasts with a score of at least 9.95 in the final rotation -- to help the Tigers win the first NCAA title in program history on Saturday. LSU, which finished fourth last year, trailed Utah by 0.037 points and led third-place California by 0.113 after three rotations but senior Sierra Ballard kicked off the fourth and final rotation with a career-high 9.950 -- her only routine of the day. Savannah Schoenherr followed with a 9.3875 before McClain posted the best score of the day on the beam. Kiya Johnson, Haleigh Bryant and Aleah Finnegan each scored 9.950 to help the Tigers to a program record on the beam with a with a 49.7625 and seal LSU's national championship with a total score of 198.2250. Cal, which made its first appearance in the finals, finished second with 197.8500, 0.0500 ahead of third-place Utah.

MOTOR SPORTS

Teen earns first victory

Nineteen-year-old rookie Jesse Love won the first NASCAR Xfinity Series of his career in a crash-marred, double-overtime finish at Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday. Love held off Brennan Poole, who pulled alongside roaring into the trioval, and took the checkered flag 0.141 seconds ahead of Riley Herbst. Anthony Alfredo and Leland Honeyman claimed the next two spots, Poole faded to fifth, and one last crash sent Joey Gase spinning behind the frontrunners. Hailie Deegan went into the final restart with a shot at becoming the highest-finishing woman in Xfinity Series history, but she slipped all the way to 12th. Danica Patrick retains the distinction with a fourth-place showing at Las Vegas in 2011. Pole-sitter Austin Hill -- Love's teammate at Richard Childress Racing -- won the first stage, led a race-high 41 laps and was at the front of an 18-car train with two laps to go when the usual Talladega chaos erupted.

GOLF

Lightning delays LPGA play

Nelly Korda was one shot off the lead at the Chevron Championship when the third round was suspended Saturday at The Woodlands, Texas, because of lightning in the area. Play at Carlton Woods was halted just before 3 p.m. and called for the day two-and-a-half hours later with dangerous conditions remaining. The third round of the LPGA's first major of the season will resume today, with the final round scheduled to commence just before 9:30 a.m. Korda, who is trying to tie an LPGA Tour record with her fifth consecutive victory, was 3-under 41 through 11 holes in the third round and 10 under overall. She entered Saturday one shot off the lead after posting a 7-under 137 through the first two rounds. The top-ranked Korda is seeking her second major after winning the Women's PGA Championship in 2021. She could join Nancy Lopez (1978) and Annika Sorenstam (2004-05) as the only players to win five consecutive LPGA events.

Bryan maintains lead

Wesley Bryan finished a wild round of birdies and bogeys with one last birdie Saturday to break a tie with a 2-under 70, giving him a one-shot lead over Kevin Tway going into the last round of the suddenly wide-open Corales Puntacana Championship. Bryan opened the tournament with a 63 and has a chance to become only the second player to go wire-to-wire on the PGA Tour this year. It just didn't feel that way. Bryan lost the lead on the third hole with a two-shot swing -- Bryan made bogey, Justin Lower made birdie -- and fell two shots behind at one point until three birdies over a four-hole stretch around the turn on the Corales course to regain the lead at wind-swept Puntacana Resort. By the end of the round, Bryan had only six pars to go along with seven birdies and five bogeys. The last birdie put him at 17-under 199, tying the 54-hole tournament record. Tway had a 66 and was one shot behind, with Lower (71) and Taylor Pendrith of Canada (65) another shot behind. Former University of Arkansas golfer Nico Echavarria posted a 69 on Saturday and stands at 12-under 204.

TENNIS

Top seed Swiatek ousted

Elena Rybakina defeated top-ranked Iga Swiatek 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 to reach the Porsche Grand Prix final and end Swiatek's hopes of a third consecutive title on Saturday. Rybakina, the world No. 4, hit 10 aces and saved 11 of the 13 break points she faced to win the first semifinal at the clay-court tournament in 2 hours, 49 minutes. It's Rybakina fourth win in six meetings with Swiatek. The Pole was bidding to become the first three-time champion in Stuttgart since Maria Sharapova from 2012-14. Rybakina will play Marta Kostyuk in today's final after the 27th-ranked Ukrainian defeated Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova 7-6 (2), 6-2 in the other semifinal. It will be Rybakina's fifth final of the season. She won titles in Adelaide and Abu Dhabi.

Ruud, Tsitsipas meet again

Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas will meet in consecutive clay-court finals after they won their Barcelona Open semifinals on Saturday. Tsitsipas, ranked seventh, got the better of sixth-ranked Ruud in straight sets in the Monte Carlo final last weekend. On Saturday, Ruud beat Tomas Martin Etcheverry 7-6 (6), 6-4, and Tsitsipas ensured the rematch with Ruud after he rallied past Dusan Lajovic 5-7, 6-4, 6-2. Tsitsipas improved to 10-0 on clay this season. The Greek seeks his 12th career title. He has a 2-2 record against Ruud, including his commanding 6-1, 6-4 win last Sunday.

FOOTBALL

Gabriel, MVP of 1969, dies

Roman Gabriel, the former North Carolina State quarterback who was the 1969 NFL MVP with the Los Angeles Rams, died Saturday. He was 83. Gabriel's son, Roman III, announced his father's death in a social-media post, saying he had "passed away peacefully" that morning of natural causes at home. Gabriel was a two-time player of the year in the Atlantic Coast Conference (1960 and 1961) while at N.C. State, becoming the first ACC quarterback to throw for 1,000 yards in a season. He ended up being the No. 2 overall NFL Draft pick of the Rams, where he played from 1962-72 before playing with the Philadelphia Eagles from 1973-77. He was the MVP in 1969, throwing for 2,549 yards and 24 touchdowns to go with five rushing scores. He was a Pro Bowl pick four times. He threw for 22,223 yards and 154 touchdowns in his 11-year career with the Rams, leaving that franchise as its career leading passer.

BASEBALL

Alvarez suffers thumb injury

New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez has a torn ligament in his left thumb and will need surgery, Manager Carlos Mendoza said Saturday after a 6-4 win against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Alvarez was placed on the 10-day injured list before the game with a sprained left thumb sustained while running the bases the night before in a 9-4 victory against the Los Angeles Dodgers. An MRI was performed late Friday night. The 22-year-old Alvarez left Friday night's game after jamming his left thumb in the second inning when he put his hand down to try and keep his balance coming around first after a bad throw by catcher Will Smith.

Surgery ends Duarte's season

Minnesota Twins right-handed reliever Daniel Duarte will have season-ending elbow surgery on May 8, the team announced Saturday. Twins athletic trainer Nick Paparesta said the surgery will be performed by Dr. Keith Meister in Texas. Duarte, a non-roster invitee who made the Twins' opening day roster, allowed two hits, including a home run, over four innings in two games.

Marlins add pitcher to IL

The Miami Marlins placed left-hander A.J. Puk on the 15-day injured list on Saturday with left shoulder fatigue. Puk was tagged for seven runs and seven hits in three innings during an 8-3 loss at the Chicago Cubs on Friday. That was Puk's first big league start since April 9 after he was slowed by an illness. He is 0-4 with a 9.22 ERA in four starts this season. Puk, who turns 29 on Thursday, worked as a reliever in his first four years in the majors, going 13-11 with a 3.72 ERA in 142 outings.



