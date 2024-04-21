Restore Humanity backers sat down for their annual wine dinner benefit April 14 at Bordinos Restaurant & Wine Bar in Fayetteville. Proceeds from the annual fundraiser help support the organization's principal program, the James Christopher Opot (JCO) Children's Home in Sirembe in western Kenya, as well as their RH Scholars...
OPINION | Carin Schoppmeyer: Children’s center contributes to the community; Outreach supports education, healthcare
Today at 1:00 a.m.