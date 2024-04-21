OPINION | Carin Schoppmeyer: Children’s center contributes to the community; Outreach supports education, healthcare

Outreach supports education, healthcare

Today at 1:00 a.m.

by Carin Schoppmeyer

Teri and Gary Head (from left), Jeanie and Mike Hill, Smac and Rachelle McConnell and Leann and Dewain McKee help support Restore Humanity at the annual wine dinner benefit April 14 at Bordinos Restaurant & Wine Bar in Fayetteville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)
Teri and Gary Head (from left), Jeanie and Mike Hill, Smac and Rachelle McConnell and Leann and Dewain McKee help support Restore Humanity at the annual wine dinner benefit April 14 at Bordinos Restaurant & Wine Bar in Fayetteville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)

Restore Humanity backers sat down for their annual wine dinner benefit April 14 at Bordinos Restaurant & Wine Bar in Fayetteville. Proceeds from the annual fundraiser help support the organization's principal program, the James Christopher Opot (JCO) Children's Home in Sirembe in western Kenya, as well as their RH Scholars...

Upcoming Events