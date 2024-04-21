Orchid rebloom

I have to admit, I usually throw away my orchid plants when they finish blooming, since I don't have a greenhouse. For some reason, the last one I had, when it finished flowering, I put it in the window of our spare bedroom, and promptly forgot about it.





It did not get watered or cared for at all for probably several months. I ended up sleeping in that room after my broken arm, and started watering the plants in there. To my surprise, the orchid started putting on a new flower stalk,





and now I have two open blooms





with more to come! Truly, a resilient plant. I may try it again when it finishes!