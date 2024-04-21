Orchid rebloom

Today at 9:03 a.m.

by Janet B. Carson

I have to admit, I usually throw away my orchid plants when they finish blooming, since I don't have a  greenhouse. For some reason, the last one I had, when it finished flowering, I put it in the window of our spare bedroom, and promptly forgot about it.

  photo    


It did not get watered or cared for at all for probably several months.  I ended up sleeping in that room after my broken arm, and started watering the plants in there.  To my surprise, the orchid started putting on a new flower stalk,

  photo    


 and now I have two open blooms

  photo    


with more to come! Truly, a resilient plant.  I may try it again when it finishes!

