100 years ago

April 21, 1924

The Broadway-Main Street Bridge District Commissioners might to a degree evade responsibility for the street car equipment on the Main Street bridge. But they have no disposition to shield any act connected with their work of constructing either the Broadway or the Main street structures. Therefore, in answering the recent criticisms of the trolley poles on the Main Street bridge, they wish to say: The Main Street bridge with street cars on it must perform twice the service to the public it would without them and therefore so far as pleasing appearance is concerned must pay the penalty.

50 years ago

April 21, 1974

MENA -- Two 40-cent bottles of malt liquor, dumped into a bowl of punch at Mena High School Future Homemakers of America mother-daughter party by three teenaged girls more than two years ago, have cost some families and taxpayers of Mena thousands of dollars. The legal battle between two of the three girls involved and the Mena School Board already has gone to trial in federal court once, where the jury failed to reach a decision. Parents of the girls then went to the United States Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals at St. Louis, where it was ruled that a new trail must be held.

25 years ago

April 21, 1999

In a major lift to River Market development, Acxiom Corp. announced Tuesday that it will build a 12-story, $25 million office tower at 500 E. Third St. The 350,000-square-foot building will contain five levels of secure parking and seven floors of office space and take up two city blocks. The structure is thought to be the largest development in downtown Little Rock since the 740,000-square-foot TCBY Tower was built in the mid-1980s. The downtown site covers the area between Third and Fourth streets and Commerce and Ferry streets. Acxiom, a data processing firm, bought the site from Little Rock-based Stephens Group Inc., the holding company for Stephens Inc. investment firm.

10 years ago

April 21, 2014

MOUNTAIN PINE -- Fifteen LOViT Traildogs finished building the Lake Ouachita Vista Trail on April 11, marched out of the woods and ate a cake. In 12 years, the LOViT has grown from an idea proposed by Mount Ida resident Jerry Shields at a meeting of the Lake Ouachita Citizens Focus Committee, to a highly scenic, 45-mile path through quartz-laden hills in the public lands above the southern shore of Lake Ouachita. The trail emerges from the woods on Avery Access Road near the driveway to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Avery Park in the dam spillway area. Designed for hiking and mountain biking but not for horses or all-terrain vehicles, the unpaved path can be divided logically into eight sections based on terrain and shuttle access points. But it was built in nine stages, by a citizen-county-state-and-federal partnership coordinated by Shields and Al Gathright, a fellow member of the focus committee who also lives near the lake.