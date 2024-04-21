OTHERS SAY: If 10 straight months of record-breaking heat isn’t a climate emergency, what is?

The planet is experiencing a horrifying streak of record-breaking heat, with March marking the 10th month in a row that the average global temperature has been the highest ever recorded.

It would be shocking if it wasn't so predictable. Despite everything we know about the effects of burning fossil fuels, humanity is still going in the wrong direction with self-destructive abandon.

If 10 months of record heat isn't enough to jolt world leaders into crisis mode, it's hard to say what will.

It should be a flashing red warning light that we are entering dangerous new territory and need to change course.

Some communities are doing significantly worse than average. Examples aren't hard to find.

Phoenix last year recorded 31 consecutive days of temperatures of 110 degrees. The Texas Panhandle this year experienced its largest wildfire in state history, which burned more than 1 million acres and killed thousands of cattle.

While these disasters are in line with scientists' predictions about rising temperatures, some are worried that the spike in global temperatures that began last summer is an indication that warming may be accelerating.

The stakes are especially high this year. A former president who has arguably the worst climate record in U.S. history, having rolled back more than 100 environmental protections, is polling neck and neck with a president who has done more to fight climate change than anyone before him, even if it's still not enough.

Still, the choice should be clear if we want to stop setting records, month after month and year after year.