Patsy Angell

Patsy Louise Angell, 89, of Rogers passed away April 16, 2024, in Bentonville. She was born Aug. 22, 1934, to the late William Holt and Lottie Ann Holt in Alix.

Patsy enjoyed her vegetable garden and cooking for her family. She enjoyed life to the fullest.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert Angell; a son, Larry Marianetti; and a grandchild, Shawna Yandell.

She is survived by her children, Johnny Marianetti of Belton, S.C., and Charlotte Campbell of Rogers; four grandchildren, Lisa Jo Etris, Crystal Marianetti Smith, Shannon Yvone Yandell Jones and Jason Voyles; 10 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements are under the compassionate care of Benton County Memorial Park & Funeral Home.