‘Quirky turkey’

Austin Crutchfield of Prattsville got assistance from his deceased grandfathers to bag a fine gobbler Wednesday in the Ouachita National Forest.

An accomplished turkey hunter who owns modern gear, Crutchfield went retro Wednesday with an old Browning Light 12 that belonged to the late James (Papaw) Crutchfield. He used an ancient Lynch box call that belonged to the late Albert (Poppa) Easter. He also used a beautiful pot call that he made himself. All three contributed to bagging an 18-pound gobbler that sported a 9 1/2-inch beard and, well, we’ll get to the spurs later.

“I thought a while back that it would be cool to use Poppa’s old box call and Papaw’s old shotgun,” Crutchfield said. “It’s a Browning Auto-5 Light 12. It was built either in 1953 or 1956. It’s Belgian with a round knob.”

James Crutchfield took Austin squirrel hunting as a child. Austin had his own gun, and he always shot the squirrels.

“But he carried that Browning with him,” Austin said. “I was always the shooter, but he always he carried that.”

The fixed full choke barrel throws a monster pattern with Federal Heavyweight No. 7 lead.

“It’s a little heavier than normal lead,” Crutchfield said. “It felt like that or high brass six would be the way to go. I found a guy that had the sevens, and I got them for a good price. They pattern phenomenally.”

If you believe No. 7 lead is too light for turkey, think again.

“I will say this, they will kill a hog,” Crutchfield said. “I killed a hog with one. She weighed a little over 200 pounds.”

The box call is a Lynch 101 Fool Proof. Its signature rubber bands are long missing, as are its eye screws.

“Poppa was a big turkey hunter, but I only got to go turkey hunting with him one time,” Crutchfield said. “I was 14 or 15 when I went with him. We had a bird coming in, but a coyote spooked it. He pretty much quit turkey hunting by the time I was old enough to go.”

Crutchfield has made his own pot calls for a couple of years. They are artful, but they are also effective.

“I’ve killed a handful of birds with them,” Crutchfield said. “I started selling a few this year. This week I know seven birds that have died to them in Arkansas and other states.”

On Wednesday, Crutchfield woke at 2:30 a.m., and drove about 90 minutes to the national forest.

“I hung around the truck playing ‘solitary’ on my phone,” Crutchfield said. “About 5, I walked in about three-quarter of a mile to a big ridge that’s real high. It’s got a bluff wall on one side. From up there you can hear a big creek bottom and two other creek bottoms behind it. I could hear another ridge on other side of the big creek bottom. From one ridge to the next it’s about 700 yards. I wanted to be up there when they started to gobble.”

That’s the first lesson for hunting gobblers in the mountains. You have to start from a high place where you can hear. When you hear a gobble, you must go to the bird, and that can be a very long walk.

“I didn’t hear the first gobble until 6:18 [a.m.],” Crutchfield said. “He was 300 yards down a finger ridge from me. I got 150 yards from him. He gobbled twice more. On the third gobble, a bird in the creek bottom gobbled. The one I was set up on shut up and never gobbled again.”

The tom in the bottom gobbled non-stop to about 7:15, but that bird was with a hen, and he wanted nothing to do with Crutchfield.

Crutchfield hiked back up the ridge, drank a bottle of water and ate a Cliff protein bar. He intended to relocate, but Poppa intervened.

“Right at 10 o’clock, I broke out that box call and yelped on it a couple times,” Crutchfield said. “I thought I heard a gobble, but it was a long ways off. I sat there for two or three minutes, and I thought I heard it again.”

The gobbles came from the sloping side of the ridge, in a drainage about 600 yards downhill. The gobbler would not answer Crutchfield’s calls, but it gobbled whenever a crow called. The sound trail told Crutchfield that the bird was going up the ridge to a saddle that was about 700 yards away.

“He beat me to it,” Crutchfield said.

Crutchfield was uphill from the tom. That is often advantageous, but this bird would not cooperate. It refused to respond to a proper call, but it continued to gobble at crows. He was so close! Crutchfield could hear him drumming, but he wouldn’t gobble.

If that’s how the gobbler wanted to play, then Crutchfield would go silent, too.

“After five minutes he gobbled on his own,” Crutchfield said. “He was looking for me. I answered him, and nothing. A few minutes later, he gobbled on his own again. I stayed silent.”

The tom gobbled again at a crow. The bird was going away. Crutchfield looped down opposite side of the saddle, and walked another loop of about 400 yards to try to get in front.

“Thankfully he gobbled enough at crows that I could keep up with where he was,” Crutchfield said. “Once I got looped around him, I found a tree that had decent cover, but he was still working away from me.”

Crutchfield yelped with his pot call, and the tom gobbled at a crow shortly after. He was closer.

“I heard him drumming,” Crutchfield said. “I purred twice. He answered me and cut me off. I set the call down and shouldered my gun.”

Crutchfield said the tom was about 100 yards away when he answered the purrs. He took about four minutes to come to about 35 yards, gobbling every 10 yards.

“At 35 yards, he broke strut and periscoped his head looking for me,” Crutchfield said. “That was close enough. I pulled the trigger and he went down stone dead.”

Crutchfield said it was probably the prettiest turkey he’s killed. It had reddish tailfeathers and reddish secondary tailfeathers. Its breast feathers were vibrant green.

One spur was really sharp, Crutchfield said, and was about 3/4 inch long. The other spur was missing. The wound was still bloody.

“He was a quirky turkey,” Crutchfield said. “He would never answer a call, and he would only go one way. Maybe my calling’s that bad. I only made two calls that he considered worthy of gobbling at.”

According to his GPS, Crutchfield said he walked 4.8 miles.

“I generally cover 6-8 miles turkey hunting three days a week,” Crutchfield said. “I covered eight miles Monday, but only four Tuesday because of the rain.”

Crutchfield said he walks about three miles a day at work wearing steel-toe boots, so he’s in shape for mountain hunting.

From on high, the grandfathers smiled.



