Rays wait until 10th inning to find offense vs. Yankees

NEW YORK -- Jose Caballero hit a go-ahead double in the 10th inning and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the New York Yankees 2-0 on Saturday.

Caballero opened the 10th by lining an 0-2 fastball from Caleb Ferguson (0-3) over center fielder Alex Verdugo to easily score automatic runner Richie Palacios. Caballero stole third and scored on a single by former Yankee Ben Rortvedt.

"I was just trying to go the other way. I wanted to knock him in," said Caballero, who got his first career go-ahead hit in extra innings and was given the green light to steal third. "If I miss, I wanted to move the guy over at least."

Jason Adam (1-0) retired Juan Soto, Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo in the ninth. He got Soto to hit a fly ball to the left-field warning track and sparked some boos at Judge, who struck out for the fourth time.

"I've heard worse and I'd probably be doing the same thing in their situation," Judge said after his 10th career game with four or more strikeouts.

Judge is hitting .179 with 3 home runs, 11 RBI and a team-high 27 strikeouts.

"It's still early," Judge said. "It's a long season but just missing the pitch. If I get a pitch in the zone, I got to capitalize on it because I don't get many and usually that what's it comes down -- don't miss your pitch when you get it -- and take your walks when you're not getting anything."

"They're good hitters," Tampa Bay Manager Kevin Cash said. "That's who we want facing them. I think [Adam] enjoys and embraces those big moments and you can argue the three that he went through are as good as any in baseball."

Garrett Cleavinger pitched a 1-2-3 10th for his first major league save, completing a four-hitter and the Rays' first shutout this season. Cleavinger earned the save because Cash said struggling closer Pete Fairbanks was unavailable due to a dead arm after experiencing some stomach issues Friday.

"It's awesome, our hitters showed up when it matters most," Adam said. "Top to bottom a really well-played game."

New York was blanked for the third time.

"We just didn't mount enough," Yankees Manager Aaron Boone said.

New York starter Nestor Cortes dodged trouble through portions of his outing and allowed six hits in seven innings. The left-hander struck out a season-high nine and walked none in his second-longest outing of the season.

Tampa Bay's Zach Eflin matched Cortes, allowing three hits in six innings. Eflin gave up two hits to Soto, who is hitting .354.

"Just a lot of strikes, a lot of late movement," Cash said of Eflin.

Tampa Bay started an all-righty batting order against Cortes, who was aided by a strong throw from center fielder Trent Grisham to third that caught Rene Pinto trying to advance on Yandy Diaz's third-inning single.

New York Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes (65) reacts on his way to the dugout during the seventh inning inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Saturday, April 20, 2024 in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)



New York Yankees' Aaron Judge (99) reacts after striking out against the Tampa Bay Rays during the sixth inning inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 20, 2024 in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)



Tampa Bay Rays' Harold Ramírez (43) hits a single during the sixth inning inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Saturday, April 20, 2024 in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

