RIP picnic fundraiser set for Mount Holly Cemetery





Matilda James Louvring has a trove of childhood memories tethered to Mount Holly Cemetery.

"I grew up in the Quapaw Quarter," says Louvring, who has moved back to that neighborhood as an adult. "I got involved with Mount Holly just by going to Mount Holly. It's a cemetery but it's also a neighborhood park where people can walk. It's beautiful."

As an adult, after she started working in downtown Little Rock, Louvring would go through a drive-through to pick up lunch and take it to Mount Holly, strolling through the cemetery as she ate.

Lisa Moriconi, too, often found herself wandering through the cemetery, near the grave of her beloved grandfather.

"There was a great car wash on Broadway and I worked downtown, and while my car was being washed I would come over and walk around and sit on our plot," Moriconi says. "I was very close to my grandfather. He died a long time ago. I adored him."

Moriconi is chairwoman of the Restore In Perpetuity Picnic (RIP) this year, a fundraiser for Mount Holly Cemetery. The picnic will be held on the cemetery grounds, 5-7 p.m. April 28. Louvring is co-chairwoman.

Tickets are $75 for adults and $25 for children 12 and under.

The Central High School Jazz Band will play and there will be boxed dinners from Catering to You, lemonade and wine, to be enjoyed at tables brought in for the occasion. There will also be appetizers made using recipes from the "Recipes in Perpetuity Cookbook: Timeless Tastes and Tales from Residents and Future Residents of Mount Holly."

"They published the cookbook in 2010 and it almost immediately sold out," Louvring says. "For years, people have been asking if we're going to get the cookbook back, and so for the picnic we are going to have done a reprinting of a cookbook in paperback and we will have those for sale at the picnic."

Cookbooks will be $50.

"They are worth it, because not only do they have recipes in there, it's filled to the brim with photographs of Mount Holly and the history of Mount Holly," Louvring says.

Mount Holly Cemetery, Louvring says, was built on a cow pasture in 1843 when the city cemetery began running out of space for graves.

"Chester Ashley and Roswell Beebe donated the land for Mount Holly," she says. "They donated it to the city and the city sold off the lots, and the way they sold off the lots was they had a picnic and they auctioned off the lots depending upon where you wanted to be in the cemetery."

Some streets in the cemetery were considered more prominent than others, so families placed bids on them accordingly.

"Probably 25 years ago or more, the board, in an effort to raise funds for the cemetery, decided to host this annual picnic on the grounds," says Louvring, whose mother, Matilda Buchanan, serves on the board of the Mount Holly Cemetery Association board, as did her late aunt Marianne Ligon.

Louvring's mom was a teacher and during her summers off they sometimes went together to Mount Holly.

"For me as a kid, it was just a place of beauty to get to go to. It's quiet, even though it's right next to the freeway -- it literally borders Interstate 630. It was almost like a fairy land, to get to go through the big gates and get to walk down the little streets that most modern cars can't even fit down because they're so narrow," Louvring says. "They were built for buggies, so it's almost like getting to time travel, back to when Little Rock was a new outpost, a new city. It's interesting to see the names on the tombstones, the dates of when people lived and the ages of when they died and wonder about them."

Buchanan leads group tours of the cemetery on occasion. Louvring joined her on one recently, learning interesting tidbits along the way.

"That's mainly for groups and we would like for groups to make a donation, but it's really as time allows," she says.

Moriconi's mother, Mary Sue Jacobs, was a longtime volunteer with the Mount Holly association.

"Besides St. Mark's Episcopal this was her love. She did a lot of work here," Moriconi says of her mom, who died in 2022.

Along with Moriconi's grandfather, who died about 30 years ago, and her grandmother, whom she did not know, her aunt is also buried at Mount Holly.

While the cemetery holds a plethora of historical fascinations, there are new things happening there as well.

"One of our newest projects is a new columbarium. We're working on a name for it, but it will be over by the city mausoleum. We're going to have something like 400 spaces and we are about to the point that we can start selling them," she says.

There is an already-existing columbarium around a fountain in a corner of the cemetery.

"We have sold every spot in that area," Louvring says. "These projects are really important for Mount Holly because there are no other spaces unless somebody sells theirs."

More information about the picnic is available at mounthollycemetery.org/visit/annual-spring-picnic.





Lisa Moriconi and Matilda James Louvring have deep roots in the Mount Holly Cemetery Association, and have followed in their mothers’ footsteps in caring for the Mount Holly Cemetery. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Kimberly Dishongh)





