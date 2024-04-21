‘Skippy’ cruises, secures win in the GII Handicap

Skippylongstocking just might be the best horse in training that the casual racing fan knows nothing about. But the 5-year-old is close to becoming a horse for the masses.

He's done just about everything but score a Grade I victory, though give him time. Eased in the GI Pegasus World Cup Invitational in Florida, Skippy easily won the GII $1.25 million Oaklawn Handicap on Saturday at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort in the race that mighty Cigar in 1995 made a national imprint. He held his good form from a last-out repeat victory March 9 in the GIII Challenger at Tampa Bay Downs.

A local surface drying out after steady showers only added to the appeal. Sire Exaggerator thrived on wet tracks (though this one was upgraded to fast by the 5:56 p.m. post), beating Kentucky Derby winner Nyquist in the 2016 Preakness.

Daniel Alonso's bay horse is a multiple Grade II and Grade III winner, and the first local winner for Florida-based trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. An eighth victory from 23 starts put 'Skippy' past $2 million in earnings. Quite a blue-plate special the former $37,000 Ocala Breeders' Sales 2-year-old purchase has become.

All he needs is a Grade I victory to emulate a horse with a similar name: Horse of the Year Skip Away in 1997. Senor Buscador, fourth in Proxy's Oaklawn Handicap victory last year, won the GI Saudi Cup in February for trainer Todd Fincher.

"He's a throwback horse who doesn't need to take his racetrack with him," said the FS2 America's Day at the Races broadcast crew.

Clocking nine furlongs in 1:49.00, Skippy paid $7.60, $4.60 and $3.20 under high weight of 122 pounds from post 10. Jose Ortiz was along for the two-length decision over Brad Cox-trained, Godolphin-owned Highland Ice, whose Curlin-Round Pond mating would have won any head-to-head bloodstock matchup.

Red Route One, last-out GII New Orleans Classic winner at Fair Grounds and Oaklawn's inaugural Bath House Row winner 52 weeks ago, was third for Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen. Reincarnate was fourth, denying HOF member Bob Baffert a same-year sweep of the Arkansas Derby and Apple Blossom Handicap, both Grade 1, and the track's richest race for older horses. Last Samurai, Oaklawn Handicap winner in 2022 and tough-beat second last year, ran sixth at 32-1 in his second start at age 6.

County Final did enough for the winner, an uncoupled stablemate, to justify plane fare from Florida. Starting just inside Skippy, he ran a useful six furlongs on the lead, neutralizing GIII Razorback Handicap winner Octave before placing eighth for Edwin Gonzalez at 60-1. Skippy, a frequent traveler, took it from there and earned $637,500.

"I just sat there waiting for the competition," Ortiz said. "I knew I was sitting on a lot of horse."