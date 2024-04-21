The conduit: Tyson can finally cheer for long-time friend Calipari

FAYETTEVILLE -- When the University of Arkansas men's basketball team plays Kentucky next season, for the first time in 16 years John Tyson will be cheering for his close friend John Calipari to win, as well as the Razorbacks.

After Calipari coached Kentucky the last 15 seasons, he is the Razorbacks' new coach -- and Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek praised Tyson for his role in helping make the hire happen.

Tyson, chairman of Springdale-based Tyson Foods, said he and Calipari, a Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductee in 2015 with an 855-263 on-court record in 32 seasons, have been friends for about 20 years.

The two giants in their industries first met when Calipari was Memphis' coach.

"We've known each other 20 years now, give or take a year," Tyson said. "We met through some common friends in the sporting world."

Tyson said he and Calipari became closer the more they got to know each other.

"We just kind of clicked talking about things," Tyson said. "Our early conversations were along the lines of, 'How do you develop kids? How do you make kids better? What do you do in leadership situations?'

"It's one of those relationships where I respect how he leads at a high level and I think he respects me."

When Calipari's Wildcats played the Razorbacks, he and Tyson found themselves on opposite sides of the SEC rivalry.

Tyson and his family are long-time Arkansas fans and boosters.

With Calipari becoming Arkansas' coach, he and Tyson now have the same favorite team.

"I used to tell Coach Cal, 'I wish you good luck and hope you play well, but I hope you get an 'L,' " Tyson said of their conversations about Arkansas-Kentucky games. "He'd say, 'I understand that, and I hope your team plays well, and I hope you get an 'L.'

"It was a friendly competition. It was about the respect people have for each other playing the game at a high level. You appreciate the competition."

Tyson said he appreciates the fact he'll be able to cheer for Calipari the next time Arkansas plays Kentucky.

"I'm not sure exactly what that's going to feel like, but I can tell you I'm probably going to be pretty excited," Tyson said. "I'm looking forward to that."

When Calipari was introduced as the Razorbacks' coach on April 10 at an event held at Walton Arena and attended by an estimated 7,000 fans, Yurachek thanked Tyson and Warren Stephens -- chairman, president and chief executive officer of Stephens Inc. in Little Rock -- and their families for "playing a significant role in our ability to hire Coach Cal."

Calipari, 65, who led the Wildcats to the 2012 national championship and has a combined six Final Four appearances with four at Kentucky and one each at Massachusetts and Memphis, signed a five-year contract with a salary beginning at $7 million annually. He is the highest-paid coach in Arkansas history in any sport.

Eric Musselman, who coached Arkansas the last five seasons and resigned to take the Southern Cal job, was paid $4.2 million annually.

"Each of these families understand how important this program is to the entire state," Yurachek said of the Tyson and Stephens families. "Their generosity helped galvanize our state this week with great anticipation of the future success of our Razorback basketball program.

"These two families helped set the table to make this historic hire possible."

When Yurachek first mentioned Tyson at the introductory event, there were loud, sustained cheers from the crowd. The noise level rivaled the crowd reaction to Calipari, and Tyson stood up, took off his cap and waved to the fans.

"It was more than humbling," Tyson said. "I was maybe slightly embarrassed.

"In the end, I'm just an Arkansas fan. That's how simple it is.

"It was very kind of the fans to do that. I'm more than thankful. We all love our Hogs."

Yurachek said Tyson "served as a conduit" for him and Calipari to meet in Phoenix to discuss the Arkansas job.

"That personal relationship was a critical resource for me to better understand Coach Cal and what might attract him to the University of Arkansas," Yurachek said.

Tyson said Yurachek sought his thoughts on the coaching search after Musselman resigned.

"When Hunter and I were talking about who should be the next coach at the University of Arkansas, we were talking about leadership succession," Tyson said. "My thoughts were, 'If we're going to try something, let's swing big.' "

Tyson said the names he mentioned Arkansas should first take a big swing at included Calipari, who had a 410-123 record at Kentucky; Bill Self, who has led Kansas to two national championships; and Dan Hurley, who this season won his second consecutive national title at Connecticut. They also talked about other coaches.

"Hunter said, 'Who would be your first choice?' " Tyson said. "I said, 'Coach Cal.'

"I said, 'Why don't you see if I can give him a call. I'll be glad to do that for you, and maybe you can pick his brain about up-and-coming coaches, and get his insight of where some of the talented coaches are in the system out there.' "

Tyson said his hope was Yurachek and Calipari also would discuss the Kentucky coach's possible interest in the Arkansas job.

Calipari said he met with Yurachek because Tyson asked him to do it.

"Whatever John Tyson would ask me to do, I'm doing," Calipari said. "He said, 'I need you to meet with our AD. He's going to go through some stuff. I want you to talk to him and help him out. He's a good man. You're going to love meeting him,' and we did.

"I'm not saying 'no' to John. He ain't telling me to take a job or not, but if he wants me to do something, I'm going to listen because he's been a great friend of mine."

Yurachek was in Phoenix to attend meetings as a new member of the College Football Playoff Committee. Calipari was there for the annual coaches' convention held in conjunction with the Final Four.

"I would say one of the critical pieces was that they both happened to be in the same town, so they were able to talk face to face," Tyson said. "That helped Hunter think, 'Well, maybe there's a chance Coach Cal will listen to me when I ask if he's interested in the job.'

"That potential of them working together could probably only happen by them being able to talk face to face. I think that allowed a true, authentic conversation to happen."

Yurachek met with Calipari at the coach's hotel suite for about 90 minutes.

"Part of the time we talked about other people," Calipari said. "Then [Yurachek] said, 'I know that you think this is a great job. Why not you?' Why not me? 'Yeah, why not you?' "

Calipari began giving the Arkansas job serious consideration.

"When Coach Cal talked to me about it, he said, 'Johnny, I've got to really think about this with where I am in my life,' " Tyson said of Calipari's decision of whether to come to Arkansas or stay at Kentucky. "He said, 'I appreciate the conversation with Hunter. He's really a good guy. I appreciate you bringing us together, and now I've got to go think about it, and I'll get back to Hunter.'

"From then on, it was between Coach Cal and Hunter. In the end, my role was that I actually helped get the conversation going. Then we can say the rest of it is history."

Tyson said he and Calipari have had many conversations about leadership.

"He'd call and we'd talk about, 'How did you handle this situation?' " Tyson said. "Or I'd call him and say, 'Hey, I'm trying to build a team, and I want some thoughts on the best way to make this work.'

"We all know people make leadership analogies about sports teams and the business world. We've picked each other's brains on helping young people and building teams, putting them together.

"We've talked about how you make a tough decision when you've tried somebody in a certain position and it isn't working out the way you'd like.

"How do you move people into different roles? It might be where he has to tell somebody, 'You're no longer a starter, I need you to come off the bench.' I might need to do the same thing with people on my team in terms of making an adjustment. How will they respond?

"We've had a lot of great conversations over the years. We view our role as helping young people develop and make them the best they can be. It starts with that commitment to them. If we do that, then we'll be rewarded."

Calipari, his staff members and Tyson often went out to dinner the night before when his Wildcats played at Arkansas. Photos and videos of Calipari and Tyson at Herman's Ribhouse circulated on social media in recent years.

"Going to Herman's has been part of my life since I was in high school," Tyson said. "Coach Cal has really enjoyed going there, too."

Arkansas fans greeted Calipari by calling the Hogs. He responded with a smile and would talk with fans and pose for photos.

"It speaks to his personality," Tyson said. "He loves the game of basketball, he loves basketball fans and he knows how to be respectful.

"When fans at Herman's would ask, 'Hey, do you mind taking a picture with us?' He'd say, 'Yeah sure.' He was happy to do that for the fans.

"You could see some other coaches who convey the idea, 'I don't have time for the fans.' But Coach Cal just knows how to work a room. He has a larger-than-life personality."

Tyson said he's had dinner with Calipari in Kentucky and in various NBA cities to watch Calipari's former college players.

"He might call and say, 'Hey, Johnny, I'm going to go watch my kids play in Dallas. If you're in town, holler at me and we'll go watch the game together,' " Tyson said. "I do look forward to having a few more meals together because now he'll be just down the road here in Arkansas."