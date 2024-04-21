Theatre Collective wraps stories of women in ‘what they wore’

Whether it's your first Brownie scout uniform, your beloved mother's electric blue bathrobe or the persistent, embarrassing, lifelong pursuit of the perfect bra, clothes may not make the woman, but they certainly make the memories.
That's
Fashion frames our memories, good and bad
Today at 1:00 a.m.
Whether it's your first Brownie scout uniform, your beloved mother's electric blue bathrobe or the persistent, embarrassing, lifelong pursuit of the perfect bra, clothes may not make the woman, but they certainly make the memories.
That's