Tide’s big fifth downs Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE -- An apparent missed call by umpires led to a big fifth inning for the No. 15 Alabama softball team Saturday.

The Crimson Tide defeated the No. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks 5-1 to snap a three-game losing streak and even a three-game series in front of a program-record crowd of 3,900 at Bogle Park.

The teams will play Game 3 at 1 p.m. Sunday on ESPNU.

Alabama (31-11, 8-9 SEC) scored all five of its runs in the fifth inning, four of which came after umpires did not call runners for crossing paths between first and second base. The Crimson Tide scored three two-out runs.

Had the runners been called for crossing paths, which replays appeared to show, the Razorbacks could have potentially gotten out of the inning tied 1-1, but instead fell behind big on a three-run home run by Jenna Johnson.

It is the fourth consecutive series Arkansas (31-12, 10-7) has won the opener and lost the second game. The Razorbacks won the rubber games -- all against ranked opponents -- of the previous three series against Georgia, Missouri and South Carolina.

Arkansas led 1-0 for most of the game before Alabama's five-run fifth.

Reagan Johnson led off the bottom of the first inning with a single that bounced off the glove of Alabama shortstop Kenleigh Cahalan. Johnson advanced to third base on a pair of groundouts, and a wild pitch by Alabama starter Jocelyn Briski allowed her to score.

Arkansas starter Robyn Herron protected the lead with four scoreless innings in the circle. Herron did not allow a base runner until a fourth-inning single by Jenna Johnson. She retired 12 of the first 13 batters she faced and struck out 7.

Jenna Johnson gave the Crimson Tide a 2-1 lead, their first of the weekend, in the fifth with an RBI single that led to the disputed play. The play was not reviewed.

With two outs, Herron was replaced in the circle by Morgan Leinstock with two runners on base. Jenna Johnson then hit the three-run home run.

Leinstock did not record an out and was replaced by Reis Beuerlein, who got out of a bases-loaded jam in the fifth. Beuerlein pitched the final 2 1/3 innings and allowed 2 hits and 1 walk.

Briski pitched a complete game with one run allowed on six hits. She struck out three batters and walked one.