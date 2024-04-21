UAMS to host lecture on opioid crisis

Patrick Radden Keefe, a staff writer at The New Yorker magazine and author of "Empire of Pain," will speak at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences on April 26 about the opioid crisis.

Entitled "The Secret History of the Sackler Family and OxyContin," the lecture will examine the history and use of oxycodone and promote awareness and understanding of the opioid crisis, UAMS said.

Admission is free and open to the general public. Continuing education credit will be available.

The lecture, which will begin at 5 p.m., will be on the 12th floor of the Jackson T. Stephens Spine & Neurosciences Institute, 501 Jack Stephens Drive on the UAMS campus. Parking is available in UAMS Parking Deck 3 at 4000 W. Capitol Ave.

A book signing will follow, and books will be available for purchase at the event, UAMS said.

A Zoom option is available, too.

Registration is required for both the in-person event and the virtual option. To register, visit: medicine.uams.edu/neurosurgery/events/history-of-medicine.