Ukraine targets Russian energy in strikes

KYIV, Ukraine -- Ukraine launched a barrage of drones across Russia overnight, the Defense Ministry in Moscow said Saturday, in attacks that appeared to target the country's energy infrastructure.

Fifty drones were shot down by air defenses over eight Russian regions, including 26 over the country's western Belgorod region close to the Ukrainian border. Two people -- a woman with a broken leg and the man caring for her -- died during the overnight barrage, after explosions sparked a blaze that set their home alight, Belgorod Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on social media.

A pregnant woman and her unborn child were also killed in shelling later Saturday, he said.

Drones were also reportedly destroyed over the Bryansk, Kursk, Tula, Smolensk, Ryazan and Kaluga regions across Russia's west and south and in the Moscow region.

Russia's Defense Ministry said that it had shot down a Ukrainian Sukhoi Su-25 fighter jet. It provided no details, and the claims couldn't be independently verified.

Ukrainian officials normally decline to comment about attacks on Russian soil. However, many of the drone strikes appeared to be directed toward Russia's energy infrastructure.

The head of the Kaluga region, Vladislav Shapsha, said that a drone strike had sparked a blaze at an electrical substation, while Bryansk Gov. Alexander Bogomaz and Smolensk Gov. Vasily Anokhin also reported fires at fuel and energy complexes.

Moscow said Friday evening that an American citizen known to have fought with Kremlin-backed separatists in Ukraine between 2014 and 2017 had died in the Russian-occupied Donetsk region.

Russell Bentley, 64, was no longer involved in military operations and previously worked for state-owned Russian news agency Sputnik. His death was confirmed by his former battalion and by Margarita Simonyan, head of the state-funded television channel RT, who described him as "a real American." He used the call sign "Texas" and had spent time in prison on charges of drug smuggling before leaving the United States.

No information has been released as to the cause of Bentley's death, but local police had previously reported the American as missing on April 8.

Meanwhile, Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with seven missiles, and air defenses downed two missiles and three reconnaissance drones, the Ukrainian air force said Saturday.

Gov. Oleh Kiper, head of Ukraine's Odesa region, said that ballistic missiles had damaged infrastructure overnight but didn't provide further details. Previous attacks on the Black Sea city on Friday damaged port infrastructure, including two food export terminals, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Russian shelling also killed two men, including an 81-year-old retiree in the city of Vovchansk, said Gov. Oleh Syniehubov, head of Ukraine's Kharkiv region.

A 60-year-old woman was wounded after shelling struck a nine-story apartment building, he said.

A 54-year-old man was also killed in shelling in the Dnipropetrovsk region, local governor Serhii Lysak said.

Alongside the attacks, Ukrainian police said they were hunting for two Ukrainian soldiers who killed a police officer at a checkpoint in the country's Vinnytsia region.

The troops opened fire on Maksym Zaretskyi, 20, in the early hours of Saturday morning after he stopped their car for a routine inspection.

