Wheeler loses no-hitter in 8th; Phillies hang on

PHILADELPHIA -- Zack Wheeler pitched no-hit ball for 7 1/3 innings, Brandon Marsh homered and the Philadelphia Phillies extended their winning streak to five by beating the struggling Chicago White Sox 9-5 on Saturday night.

Wheeler (1-3) didn't give up a hit until rookie Korey Lee's one-out single on a hard grounder into right field that just eluded diving first baseman Bryce Harper. The 33-year-old right-hander struck out eight, walked two and allowed no runs while throwing 75 of 106 pitches for strikes.

A night earlier, Philadelphia's Spence Turnbull didn't allow a hit until Gavin Sheets' one-out single in the seventh.

Chicago is batting a major league-low .190 and extended its franchise-worst start to 3-17. The White Sox have lost eight of their last nine games.

Philadelphia at 13-9 moved five games over .500 in April for first time since 2019.

Wheeler was dominant, allowing only two balls to leave the infield before Lee's hit.

Marsh's two-run home run in the second off Michael Soroka (0-3) gave Wheeler plenty of cushion. Trea Turner's two-run double in the seventh made it 9-0. Chicago scored all of its runs in the ninth off Ricardo Pinto.

Jose Alvarado earned his fourth save, after with two outs and the bases loaded and retiring Andrew Benintendi (Arkansas Razorbacks) on a first-pitch groundout.

BRAVES 5, RANGERS 2 Charlie Morton (2-0)combined with three relievers on a five-hitter and Atlanta beat Nathan Eovaldi and Texas for its sixth consecutive win. Travis d'Arnaud, who drove in six runs with three home runs, including a grand slam, in the Braves' 8-3 win on Friday night, hit a two-run home run off right-hander Austin Pruitt in the eighth.

NATIONALS 5, ASTROS 4 (10) Joey Meneses hit an RBI single in the 10th inning after Ryan Pressly blew the save in the ninth for Houston and Washington came back to defeat the Astros. Meneses led off the 10th against Seth Martinez (1-2) and lined his first pitch to the wall in right-center, scoring Nasim Nunez from second base with the winning run. Washington had tied it with two runs in the ninth against Houston, which has lost 11 of its last 12 extra-inning games.

RED SOX 4, PIRATES 2 Kutter Crawford allowed one run in six strong innings and Boston defeated struggling Pittsburgh . Crawford (1-0) struck out six and walked three. The 28-year-old right-hander gave up a season-high seven hits after not allowing more than three hits in any of his previous four starts.

REDS 7, ANGELS 5 Tyler Stephenson hit his first career grand slam in the first inning, Stuart Fairchild drove in two runs and Cincinnati beat Los Angeles to take the first two games of the three-game interleague series.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GIANTS 7, DIAMONDBACKS 3 Patrick Bailey drove in three runs and had four hits, including a two-run home run into McCovey Cove, and San Francisco beat Arizona. Bailey's home run off Zac Gallen (3-1) landed in a floating kayak and broke a 3-3, fifth-inning tie. Bailey went 4-for-4 on a day when the first 15,000 fans received a bobblehead of the catcher, the second four-hit game of Bailey's career. He finished a triple shy of the cycle, and all his hits were with two outs.

MARLINS 3, CUBS 2 Bryan De La Cruz hit a two-run home run off Adbert Alzolay in the ninth inning, and Miami beat Chicago in the opener of a split doubleheader. Luis Arraez collected three more hits for Miami, which had dropped four of five.

METS 6, DODGERS 4 Starling Marte hit a go-ahead, three-run home run in the sixth and first baseman Pete Alonso made a spectacular rally-killing play in the bottom of the inning for New York, who beat struggling Los Angeles to extend its winning streak to six games. The Mets won their fifth consecutive series and have gone 12-3 after an 0-5 start. The Dodgers' struggles at the plate continued as they lost for the seventh time in nine games. Dodgers starter Gavin Stone (Lake City, Central Arkansas) lasted just 3 1/3 innings. He allowed two runs and four hits while walking five and striking out one.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GUARDIANS 6, ATHLETICS 3 Josh Naylor hit a two-run home run and celebrated by striking himself on the helmet with his bat, providing Cleveland with the go-ahead run in a victory over Oakland. Naylor's drive in the fifth off Alex Wood drove in Steven Kwan, giving Cleveland a 4-2 lead. The animated slugger delivered a two-handed smack to his head as the ball cleared the fence in right-center, then spiked the lumber onto the grass.

TWINS 4, TIGERS 3 Bailey Ober pitched six solid innings, and Minnesota stopped a five-game slide by edging Detroit. Byron Buxton and Austin Martin each had two hits for Minnesota, which scored three runs on sacrifice flies. Wenceel Perez, Javier Baez and Kerry Carpenter each drove in a run for Detroit. Matt Vierling had two of the Tigers' five hits. Ober (1-1) struck out six and walked one.

Detroit Tigers pitcher Reese Olson (45) throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Saturday, April 20, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)



Minnesota Twins Byron Buxton (25) loses his helmet while running to second base after hitting a double during the second inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Saturday, April 20, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

