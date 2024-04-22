Antigua hired at Illinois, not UA

FAYETTEVILLE -- Orlando Antigua won't be a member of University of Arkansas men's basketball Coach John Calipari's staff, as a CBS Sports report from last week proved to be inaccurate.

Instead of Antigua following Calipari from Kentucky to Arkansas, as Matt Norlander of CBS Sports had reported would happen, he'll be re-joining Illinois Coach Brad Underwood.

Illinois announced Sunday that Antigua has been hired by Underwood.

Antigua was a Kentucky assistant for Calipari the last three seasons. It was his third stint working with Calipari after he initially was on Calipari's staff at Memphis, then followed him to Kentucky.

Between his two stints with Calipari on the Wildcats' staff, Antigua was head coach at South Florida and an assistant at Illinois.

Kenny Payne, a former Calipari assistant at Kentucky and head coach at Louisville the past two seasons, is the only Arkansas assistant for Calipari whose hiring has been announced.

Calipari coached at Kentucky the previous 15 seasons before replacing Eric Musselman, who took the Southern Cal job, earlier this month.