Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded April 11-17 in the Benton County Clerk's Office.
April 11
Ivan Nelson Allhiser, 26, and Natalie Anne Russo, 25, both of Belton, Mo.
Randy Lamar Anglin, 54, and Leslie A Ballmann, 51, both of Siloam Springs
Elijah Joseph Cromwell, 27, and Gena Lor, 21, both of Fayetteville
Nicholas Luis Davila, 29, and Dominique Colleen LaRae Davila, 28, both of Garfield
Aubrey Wayne DeBose, 30, and Dejha LeAnn Smith, 26, both of Irving, Texas
Connor Dale Ebesviller, 26, and Kiralyn Nichelle Garman, 24, both of Bentonville
Bryan Paul Fera, 48, and Kathleen Lynne Newman, 47, both of Linn Creek, Mo.
Kenneth Alan Johnson, 31, and Dakota Shyann Smith, 24, both of Sulphur Springs
Alex Michael Judy, 39, and Brittany Ann Turner, 34, both of Rogers
Darin Blaine Many, 48, and Catherine Mary Antill, 35, both of Bentonville
Juan Antonio Orellena Cortreras, 35, Lowell, and Alma C. Fajardo-Morales, 41, both of Rogers
Andrew Robert William Price, 40, Humansville, Mo., and Samantha Colleen Hines, 32, Bentonville
Edwin R. Quintanilla Molina, 32, and Edith Del Carmen Escobar Rodriguez, 31, both of Bentonville
Dakota Taylor Ranaldi, 23, and Alyssa Shannen Pennick, 21, both of Siloam Springs
Kyler Richard Roy, 29, and Alexis Ann Smith, 26, both of Bella Vista
Alec Shane Walkingstick, 52, and Amber Dawn Roberts, 44, both of Decatur
April 12
Abraham Josue Carcamo-Rivera, 22, and Madison Lee Buldra, 23, both of Siloam Springs
Alvin Eugene Cunningham Jr., 50, and Melinda Denise Dustmann, 50, both of Norman, Okla.
Luke Alan Johnson, 37, and Jill Marie Blair, 35, both of Alto, Texas
Justin Grant Jones, 41, and Rachel Renee Stites, 36, both of Gentry
Kyle Andrew Kaminski, 28, and Malina Layne Taylor, 34, both of Fayetteville
Gerardo Mauricio Mejia, 25, Lowell, and Emma Ruth Bacila, 21, both of Rogers
William Hunter Packwood, 23, and Celsey Marie Harpster, 26, both of Carriere, Miss.
Phillip Anthony Price Jr., 23, and Keely Deeann Harrelson, 23, both of Springdale
Eugene Felix Quintana, 75, and Sylvia Monserrat Loustaunau, 59, both of Little Rock
Robert Alfred Rasmussen, 75, and Anne Laura McAlpine, 68, both of Siloam Springs
Samuel Joseph Riester, 28, Rogers, and Ashlee Brook Kuykendall, 25, Bentonville
Jakob Rusty Sutherland, 23, Rexburg, Idaho, and Mary Caprice Halverson Johnston, 22, Bentonville
Matthew Edward Woods, 50, and Miranda Dinnelle Sellers, 47, both of Bella Vista
April 15
Colby Allen Ammons, 30, and Breanna Dawn Hutchins, 26, both of Rogers
Amelia Marie Brannum, 35, and Jennifer Lynn Marler, 42, both of Rogers
James Irvin Carter III, 34, and Valerie Janelle Franklin, 25, both of Bentonville
Christopher David Crawford, 24, and Lauren Dee Fortenberry, 24, both of Springdale
Ryan Michael Derr, 40, and Jennifer Leigh Lofton, 41, both of Houston, Texas
Christian Zaine McCormick, 24, and Alexandra Renae Harman, 26, both of Bentonville
Kyle Elson Montgomery, 34, and Joni Marie Hayes, 45, both of Sulphur Springs
Kevin Estuardo Perez-Guerra, 22, and Demetria Roxanne De La Cruz, 22, both of Gentry
Julio Cesar Velasco De Luna, 35, and Maria Eugenia Carranza, 43, both of Rogers
April 16
Zachary Paul Bender, 34, and Kelly Marie Mangelson, 41, both of Collinsville, Okla.
Abraham Campos, 28, and Evelyn Ballesteros, 28, both of Rogers
Bradley Lewis Chambliss, 28, and Shelby Morgan Hulett, 30, both of Centerton
Oliver Lee Covey, 22, and Brayden Maxine Wood, 20, both of Bentonville
Bethanie M. Gonzalez, 29, Gentry, and Jessica Lynn Corbin, 32, Decatur
Gary Robert Jackson, 84, and Karla Young Bybee, 85, both of Bella Vista
Michael Leigh McCratic, 57, and Vickie Lynn Owens, 56, both of Jay, Okla
William Connor Phillips, 21, and Sierra Nicole Lynch, 19, both of Springdale
Cesar Eduardo Pulido Sanchez, 25, and Dariana Guadalupe Andrade Cordero, 27, both of Rogers
Christopher David Sexton, 30, and Lacy Alexandrea Gorenflo, 25, both of Gardner, Kan.
Nishit Taparia, 30, Bentonville, and Radhika Singhal, 28, White Plains, N.Y.
April 17
Jarrid Anthony Breaux, 38, and Lisa Marie Lyons, 35, both of Siloam Springs
Dallas Wayne Deatherage, 56, and Kenni Leigh Baumann, 32, both of Gentry
Luke Mcilvaine Ferretti, 31, Bella Vista, and Nikkisha Gail Adwell, 32, Bentonville
Richard Kevin Harrison, 58, and Marlene R. M. Richardson, 52, both of Rogers
Michael Ray Howser Jr, 30, and Jenny Deann Peden, 41, both of Bentonville
Matthew Jansen McGuire, 24, and McKenzie Lynn Meuleveld, 23, both of Charleston, S.C.
Daniel Joseph Sebastian, 41, and Lauren Ann Groeper, 35, both of Cave Springs
Micheal Wade Tate, 28, and Breanna Nicole Mahoney, 22, both of Bentonville
Matthew Gary Vian, 35, and Suong Thi Thao Pham, 33, both of Bella Vista