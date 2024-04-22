Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded April 11-17 in the Benton County Clerk's Office.

April 11

Ivan Nelson Allhiser, 26, and Natalie Anne Russo, 25, both of Belton, Mo.

Randy Lamar Anglin, 54, and Leslie A Ballmann, 51, both of Siloam Springs

Elijah Joseph Cromwell, 27, and Gena Lor, 21, both of Fayetteville

Nicholas Luis Davila, 29, and Dominique Colleen LaRae Davila, 28, both of Garfield

Aubrey Wayne DeBose, 30, and Dejha LeAnn Smith, 26, both of Irving, Texas

Connor Dale Ebesviller, 26, and Kiralyn Nichelle Garman, 24, both of Bentonville

Bryan Paul Fera, 48, and Kathleen Lynne Newman, 47, both of Linn Creek, Mo.

Kenneth Alan Johnson, 31, and Dakota Shyann Smith, 24, both of Sulphur Springs

Alex Michael Judy, 39, and Brittany Ann Turner, 34, both of Rogers

Darin Blaine Many, 48, and Catherine Mary Antill, 35, both of Bentonville

Juan Antonio Orellena Cortreras, 35, Lowell, and Alma C. Fajardo-Morales, 41, both of Rogers

Andrew Robert William Price, 40, Humansville, Mo., and Samantha Colleen Hines, 32, Bentonville

Edwin R. Quintanilla Molina, 32, and Edith Del Carmen Escobar Rodriguez, 31, both of Bentonville

Dakota Taylor Ranaldi, 23, and Alyssa Shannen Pennick, 21, both of Siloam Springs

Kyler Richard Roy, 29, and Alexis Ann Smith, 26, both of Bella Vista

Alec Shane Walkingstick, 52, and Amber Dawn Roberts, 44, both of Decatur

April 12

Abraham Josue Carcamo-Rivera, 22, and Madison Lee Buldra, 23, both of Siloam Springs

Alvin Eugene Cunningham Jr., 50, and Melinda Denise Dustmann, 50, both of Norman, Okla.

Luke Alan Johnson, 37, and Jill Marie Blair, 35, both of Alto, Texas

Justin Grant Jones, 41, and Rachel Renee Stites, 36, both of Gentry

Kyle Andrew Kaminski, 28, and Malina Layne Taylor, 34, both of Fayetteville

Gerardo Mauricio Mejia, 25, Lowell, and Emma Ruth Bacila, 21, both of Rogers

William Hunter Packwood, 23, and Celsey Marie Harpster, 26, both of Carriere, Miss.

Phillip Anthony Price Jr., 23, and Keely Deeann Harrelson, 23, both of Springdale

Eugene Felix Quintana, 75, and Sylvia Monserrat Loustaunau, 59, both of Little Rock

Robert Alfred Rasmussen, 75, and Anne Laura McAlpine, 68, both of Siloam Springs

Samuel Joseph Riester, 28, Rogers, and Ashlee Brook Kuykendall, 25, Bentonville

Jakob Rusty Sutherland, 23, Rexburg, Idaho, and Mary Caprice Halverson Johnston, 22, Bentonville

Matthew Edward Woods, 50, and Miranda Dinnelle Sellers, 47, both of Bella Vista

April 15

Colby Allen Ammons, 30, and Breanna Dawn Hutchins, 26, both of Rogers

Amelia Marie Brannum, 35, and Jennifer Lynn Marler, 42, both of Rogers

James Irvin Carter III, 34, and Valerie Janelle Franklin, 25, both of Bentonville

Christopher David Crawford, 24, and Lauren Dee Fortenberry, 24, both of Springdale

Ryan Michael Derr, 40, and Jennifer Leigh Lofton, 41, both of Houston, Texas

Christian Zaine McCormick, 24, and Alexandra Renae Harman, 26, both of Bentonville

Kyle Elson Montgomery, 34, and Joni Marie Hayes, 45, both of Sulphur Springs

Kevin Estuardo Perez-Guerra, 22, and Demetria Roxanne De La Cruz, 22, both of Gentry

Julio Cesar Velasco De Luna, 35, and Maria Eugenia Carranza, 43, both of Rogers

April 16

Zachary Paul Bender, 34, and Kelly Marie Mangelson, 41, both of Collinsville, Okla.

Abraham Campos, 28, and Evelyn Ballesteros, 28, both of Rogers

Bradley Lewis Chambliss, 28, and Shelby Morgan Hulett, 30, both of Centerton

Oliver Lee Covey, 22, and Brayden Maxine Wood, 20, both of Bentonville

Bethanie M. Gonzalez, 29, Gentry, and Jessica Lynn Corbin, 32, Decatur

Gary Robert Jackson, 84, and Karla Young Bybee, 85, both of Bella Vista

Michael Leigh McCratic, 57, and Vickie Lynn Owens, 56, both of Jay, Okla

William Connor Phillips, 21, and Sierra Nicole Lynch, 19, both of Springdale

Cesar Eduardo Pulido Sanchez, 25, and Dariana Guadalupe Andrade Cordero, 27, both of Rogers

Christopher David Sexton, 30, and Lacy Alexandrea Gorenflo, 25, both of Gardner, Kan.

Nishit Taparia, 30, Bentonville, and Radhika Singhal, 28, White Plains, N.Y.

April 17

Jarrid Anthony Breaux, 38, and Lisa Marie Lyons, 35, both of Siloam Springs

Dallas Wayne Deatherage, 56, and Kenni Leigh Baumann, 32, both of Gentry

Luke Mcilvaine Ferretti, 31, Bella Vista, and Nikkisha Gail Adwell, 32, Bentonville

Richard Kevin Harrison, 58, and Marlene R. M. Richardson, 52, both of Rogers

Michael Ray Howser Jr, 30, and Jenny Deann Peden, 41, both of Bentonville

Matthew Jansen McGuire, 24, and McKenzie Lynn Meuleveld, 23, both of Charleston, S.C.

Daniel Joseph Sebastian, 41, and Lauren Ann Groeper, 35, both of Cave Springs

Micheal Wade Tate, 28, and Breanna Nicole Mahoney, 22, both of Bentonville

Matthew Gary Vian, 35, and Suong Thi Thao Pham, 33, both of Bella Vista