Goals come in bunches; Jets survive a shootout

WINNIPEG, Manitoba -- Captain Adam Lowry and Kyle Connor each scored twice to propel the Winnipeg Jets to a 7-6 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.

It was the first time the two teams have met in the NHL playoffs.

A sold-out crowd of 15,225 white-clad fans had plenty to cheer about at the "whiteout" parties inside and outside Canada Life Centre.

Mark Scheifele had a goal and two assists and Josh Morrissey registered a goal and assist. Vladislav Namestnikov also scored. Brenden Dillon, Gabriel Vilardi and Nino Niederreiter each added a pair of assists and Connor picked up one helper.

Connor Hellebuyck made 40 saves for the Jets, who are on a nine-game win streak.

Cale Makar had a goal and two assists for Colorado. Nathan MacKinnon and Artturi Lehkonen each notched a goal and one assist. Valeri Nichushkin, Miles Wood and Casey Mittelstadt also scored. Mikko Rantanen chipped in two helpers.

The Avalanche came into the series having lost all three regular-season games against Winnipeg.

Alexandar Georgiev stopped 16 of the 23 shots he faced for Colorado, which is trying to repeat its 2022 Stanley Cup-championship run. He was backed up by Arvid Holm instead of Justus Annunen, who wasn't at the morning skate.

The first period ended in a 3-3 tie, including the teams combining to score three goals in 66 seconds.

With an 10-1 lead in shots on goal, Nichushkin fired the puck high over Hellebuyck's blocker at 6:10 to give the visitors the 1-0 lead.

Morrissey tied it just under two minutes later when his point shot went through traffic past Georgiev.

The teams then combined for four goals in just under four minutes.

Lowry got the only goal of the second period.

Lowry's second goal of the game had to be reviewed as the puck hit one post, went across and hit the other post and then slid along the goal line and hit the post again before bouncing out. It counted as crossing the line at 3:31.

Connor and Lehkonen exchanged power-play goals to make it 6-4 at 6:29, but Connor added his second marker just over two minutes later. Makar then scored an unassisted goal on the man advantage for the 7-5 score at 12:24.

Mittelstadt finished it off with a goal with 30 seconds remaining.

Mark Scheifele's first-period goal was his 20th career playoff goal, scored in his 38th game.

Only three active players have reached that mark in fewer games. Alex Ovechkin did it in 26 games, Jake Guentzel in 32 and Connor McDavid in 36 games.

RANGERS 4,

CAPITALS 1

NEW YORK -- Jimmy Vesey had a goal and an assist, Artemi Panarin also scored, and New York beat Washington in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.

Matt Rempe and Chris Kreider also scored, Barclay Goodrow had two assists and Igor Shesterkin finished with 20 saves to help the Presidents' Trophy-winning Rangers get the postseason off to strong start.

The Rangers, seeking their first Stanley Cup championship in 30 years, won their third in a row and 11th in the last 14 games. New York's Peter Laviolette became the first coach in NHL history to take six different teams to the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Martin Fehervary scored and Charlie Lindgren stopped 27 shots for the Capitals, who had won three in a row and four of their last five games to earn the second wild card in the Eastern Conference.

Game 2 of the best-of-seven series is Tuesday night.

With the Rangers up 3-1, Vesey had a great chance to add to the lead in the opening minute of the third period. However, Lindgren stopped his initial attempt in close and the rebound deflected off Vesey and went wide with Tom Wilson knocking it away.

Kaapo Kakko had a shot go off the goalpost about six minutes into the period.

Kreider made it 4-1 as he put a backhander past Lindgren on a breakaway from the right side with 3:43 left. It was his 41st postseason goal, extending his franchise record.

The Rangers bottled up Capitals star Alex Ovechkin, who had no shots on goal. He was held without a shot only five times in 79 games during the season.

PANTHERS 3,

LIGHTNING 2

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Carter Verhaeghe tapped in a pinpoint pass from Aleksander Barkov for the lead 58 seconds into the third period, Matthew Tkachuk added a goal and an assist and Florida beat Tampa Bay in Game 1 of their NHL playoff series opener.

Barkov had two assists, Sam Reinhart also scored and Sergei Bobrovsky had 17 saves for the Panthers, who won a Game 1 on home ice for the first time since 1997.

Brandon Hagel and Steven Stamkos got the goals for Tampa Bay, which now trails Florida in a series for the first time. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 stops for the Lightning, who pulled him for an extra attacker with 3:08 remaining. Tkachuk got an empty-netter 63 seconds later, and Florida soon began celebrating a 1-0 series lead.

Stamkos scored with 9.3 seconds left for the Lightning.

Verhaeghe's goal came on the power play, one that carried over from late in the second period. Barkov held the puck at the right point, then sent a diagonal pass through the slot to a hard-charging Verhaeghe -- who was behind everyone else and simply touched the puck into an open net.

It's the third time the Sunshine State rivals have met in the playoffs -- both of the first two having gone Tampa Bay's way, and basically in one-sided fashion. The Lightning won 4-2 on their way to their second consecutive Stanley Cup in 2021, then swept Florida 4-0 in 2022 and outscored the Panthers 13-3 in that series.

That ouster brought changes to Florida, which hired Paul Maurice to implement a new style geared toward winning in the playoffs without sacrificing offense. The Panthers rode that to the Stanley Cup final last year, to the Atlantic Division title this year -- and it was enough in Game 1.

New York Rangers' Mika Zibanejad, left, chases the puck during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Washington Capitals, Sunday, April 21, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)



New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin makes a save during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Washington Capitals, Sunday, April 21, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)



Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin shoots during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the New York Rangers, Sunday, April 21, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)



New York Rangers' Artemi Panarin, left, celebrates after his goal with Ryan Lindgren during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Washington Capitals, Sunday, April 21, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)



Washington Capitals' Martin Fehervary, center right, reacts after scoring during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the New York Rangers, Sunday, April 21, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)



New York Rangers' Kaapo Kakko, left, and Washington Capitals' Trevor van Riemsdyk, right, compete for the puck during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Sunday, April 21, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)



New York Rangers' Jimmy Vesey, center, races for the puck with Washington Capitals' T.J. Oshie, left, and Dylan McIlrath during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Sunday, April 21, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)



Washington Capitals' Connor McMichael, right, and New York Rangers' Adam Fox compete for the puck during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Sunday, April 21, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

