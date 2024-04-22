Green trails for Earth Day and beyond: Central Arkansas’ stunning nature escapes





Many believe that, as the most technologically advanced species on the planet, we share an innate responsibility to protect our home.

Many also believe climate change is a looming threat and may wonder how to improve their environmental impact.

Earth Day, which is today this year, can serve as both a celebration and as a call to action.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, U.S. Sen. Gaylord Nelson, D-Wis., first enacted Earth Day in 1970 to unite people with the common goal of being more conscious of their collective impact on the environment.

Nearly 20 million Americans demonstrated around the country, and, in December 1970, Congress authorized the creation of the EPA.

But participating in the overall effort to improve consciousness of the environment doesn't have to be large-scale like that; it can be as simple as picking up trash while on a peaceful walk through a park.

Central Arkansas is home to a vast array of beautiful scenery, parks and fantastic trails that are not only nice to experience but also home to a variety of indigenous plants and wildlife that can benefit from patrons doing their part to keep them clean.

Of course, it is impossible to discuss nature trails in Central Arkansas without mentioning the Pinnacle Mountain trails. The most popular are the east and west summit trails, which span 1.4 miles each and culminate at the 1,011-foot summit of Pinnacle Mountain.

Pinnacle Mountain State Park is also home to the Rocky Valley Trail and the Pinnacle Base Loop trails, which are 2.9 miles and 2.3 miles, respectively. These still-scenic trails offer a less challenging option for trailgoers.

For great river views, the Arkansas River Trail at Cook's Landing Park offers a 13.8-mile trail that travels over the Arkansas River and along the riverbank.

At Cook's Landing Park, there is also the 1.1-mile Big Dam Bridge trail, the 2-mile Pfeifer Loop trail and the 2-mile Isabella Jo Trail, which offer various views, experiences and degrees of difficulty.

For those who would like to stay closer to downtown Little Rock, the Clinton Library Trail is a 4-mile route that travels along the Arkansas River in the heart of downtown, crossing the river at two locations. It features some of the city's best architecture.

Still in the metro area, tucked behind the University of Arkansas Pulaski Technical College, is Emerald Park. This 5.6-mile out-and-back trail features cliffs surrounding a quarry that is over 100 feet tall.

Each end of the C-shaped trail offers breathtaking views that can span for miles. The trail is a hidden gem that can easily be overlooked by those who are unfamiliar with it.

This is not a complete list of the trails in and around Central Arkansas, but it is a list of a few options available to those who wish to enjoy nature on Earth Day or any other day.



