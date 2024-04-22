In the News

Lauren Tucci, an American living in Zurich, Switzerland, said "I didn't hear a lot of complaining to be completely honest" after the Sechseläuten festival cancelled their annual fake snowman burning due to high winds and safety concerns.

Tina Shi, an adjucator for Guiness World Records, congratulated dancers in New York's Plaza Hotel, announcing "353, that is a new Guiness world record!" as the ballet dancers broke a record for dancing on pointe in one place.

Rayshawn Boyce, 28, a former University of New Mexico football player from Albuquerque, was convicted of robbing a U.S. postal carrier after stealing a mail delivery truck from a mail carrier in January 2022.

Rob Bonta, the California attorney general, said that William Dorsey Jones Jr. will not be facing criminal charges in the death of a 14-year-old girl killed in the middle of an attempt by police to take down a suspect inside a clothing store in 2021.

Jesse Vang, a 39-year-old Wisconsin man, pleaded innocent to chronic child neglect after a 3-year-old boy was left with him in his care before being reported missing on Feb. 20 when Vang said the boy disappeared during the time that he was asleep, taking a nap.

Richard Globensky was charged in Illinois in the transport of millions of dollars worth of Masters golf merchandise and memorabilia stolen from the Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia, having taken items from the club and other locations between 2009 through 2022, according to officials.

Forrest Parker, general manager for Qualla Enterprises, said a medical marijuana dispensary legally opening on land belonging to the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians in N.C. will "be a conduit to generations of social, economic and spiritual growth."

Jeff Cooper, an Oklahoma City Police Department lieutenant, said that a man arrested for causing a bus to crash into a building had asked to be let off at an unauthorized stop before he "began punching the driver in the face and removed him from the driver seat. This caused the bus to leave the roadway."

Paulino de la Cruz, a Dominican Republic air force member, was arrested over accusations of raping a 14-year-old Haitian girl while searching for illegal immigrants with other troops.