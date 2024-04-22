Former Kentucky pledge Karter Knox flips commitment to Arkansas basketball

Former Kentucky basketball commitment Karter Knox pledged to Arkansas and Coach John Calipari on Monday.

He and his parents arrived in Fayetteville earlier on Monday for an official visit.

Knox, who played for Overtime Elite this past season, committed to Calipari at Kentucky in early March before reopening his recruitment following reports of Calipari’s move to Arkansas.

Overtime Elite posted a statement by Knox on X, formerly Twitter, about his commitment.

“The last two weeks, I've spent time with my family to figure out my next steps. I've decided to commit to the University of Arkansas and play for Coach Calipari.

“Throughout my whole recruiting process, Coach Cal always said he wants to make me a pro, and I trust that he will do that for me at Arkansas. I also have a great relationship with KP (associate head coach Kenny Payne), so getting to play for two coaches I admire is a dream come true. I'm looking forward to getting there, getting to work and bringing a championship to Fayetteville.”

A McDonald’s All-American, Knox was one of six members of the 2024 Kentucky class that was rated the No. 2 class nationally by On3.com.

Knox, 6-6, 224 pounds, averaged 23.1 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 43.8% from the field, 34% from three-point range and 63.2% from the free-throw line for RWE in Overtime league play.

He is the younger brother of former Kentucky forward Kevin Knox, who was the No. 9 overall pick by the New York Knicks in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Three recruiting services rate him as a 4-star recruit while Rivals has him as a 5-star prospect, the No. 3 small forward and the No. 14 overall prospect in the nation for the 2024 class.

Knox was the second-leading scorer on the Nike EYBL circuit during the regular season while averaging 21.2 points and shooting 54% from the field and 34% from beyond the three-point line last spring and summer. He also averaged 4.5 rebounds.

His father, Kevin Knox Sr., won a football national championship as a receiver at Florida State in 1993.

Knox, a native of Tampa, Fla., is the second commitment for Calipari since he was officially named Arkansas’ new coach April 10. Former Kentucky freshman big man Zvonimir Ivisic committed to the Razorbacks last Monday.

The Razorbacks have 11 available scholarships remaining to fill the 13-scholarship limit.



