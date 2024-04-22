Lillard puts in 35 in 1st half of rout

MILWAUKEE -- Damian Lillard's sensational start ensured the Milwaukee Bucks would fare just fine without Giannis Antetokounmpo in their playoff opener.

Lillard scored all 35 of his points before halftime and the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Indiana Pacers 109-94 on Sunday while Antetokounmpo watched from the bench.

"I don't think that it's all on me but I know that I've got to be a little bit more aggressive and I've got to step forward a little bit more assertively," Lillard said. "In the playoffs ... it's about setting a tone. We're going to see this team a lot of times, and you want to establish yourself, especially on your home floor. That was just my mentality, to come out and try to set the tone."

The Bucks needed Lillard to step up without Antetokounmpo, whose return date is uncertain as he deals with a strained left calf that also caused him to miss Milwaukee's final three regular-season games. Game 2 of the playoff series is Tuesday in Milwaukee.

Lillard came through by setting a Bucks record for points in either half of a playoff game. He didn't score at all and attempted only five shots in the second half as the Pacers focused on slowing him down, but the damage was done by that point.

"He's got that prizefighter-like mentality," Bucks Coach Doc Rivers said. "It's almost like he's training for the fight. When the bell rings, he seems to be ready."

This was Lillard's first postseason game since 2021. He spent his first 11 seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers before the Bucks acquired him in a trade.

"The last two years, not being in the playoffs, it sucked," Lillard said. "Early vacations. Last year, I went to Coachella. I ain't never been able to go to Coachella. It's playing in the playoffs every year. Just having that long summer, it was like, man, I was over that."

Pascal Siakam had 36 points and 13 rebounds for the Pacers, who hadn't scored fewer than 99 points in the regular season while averaging a league-high 123.3 points per game. The Pacers shot 8 of 39 from three-point range.

Indiana, which had won four of its five regular-season meetings with the Bucks, is making its first playoff appearance since 2020. The Pacers haven't advanced beyond the opening round since 2014.

"It's easy to just say we missed shots and now we're nervous or whatever," said Indiana's Tyrese Haliburton, who had 9 points, 8 assists and 7 rebounds. "Whatever you all are going to run with, it doesn't matter. I just feel like we missed shots, at the end of the day. The ball wasn't hopping. And they made shots in the first half and that kind of dug us a hole."

Khris Middleton had 23 points and 10 rebounds for the Bucks, while Bobby Portis (Little Rock Hall, Arkansas Razorbacks) added 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Lillard had 19 points in the opening period, the highest first-quarter point total by any player in a playoff opener since at least 1997. He had the highest first-half point total for any player in a postseason contest since Kevin Durant had 38 at the break for the Golden State Warriors in a 2019 first-round game with the Los Angeles Clippers.

He then got some help from his teammates while taking a well-deserved breather. Milwaukee outscored Indiana 14-3 while Lillard was on the bench for nearly the first five minutes of the second quarter.

Once Lillard returned, he picked up right where he'd left off. He sank a three-pointer while getting fouled and completed a four-point play to extend Milwaukee's lead to 65-35. The Bucks were ahead 69-42 at halftime.

"The first half was embarrassing," Pacers Coach Rick Carlisle said. "No excuses. We've simply got to come out better. It was ugly, and we all own it."

Indiana closed the third quarter with nine consecutive points to get Milwaukee's lead down to 83-71, but the Bucks regained control.

Jae Crowder and Malik Beasley made three-pointers on consecutive possessions to start an 8-0 run that extended Milwaukee's lead to 99-77 with 8:10 left. Milwaukee stayed ahead by at least 14 the rest of the way.

CELTICS 114,

HEAT 94

BOSTON -- Jayson Tatum notched his first career playoff triple-double with 23 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists to lead Boston past Miami to open their first-round playoff series.

Derrick White added 20 points and four assists for Boston.

Miami spoiled the Celtics' NBA finals dreams last season, jumping out to a 3-0 lead in the conference finals and then blowing them out in Boston in Game 7.

But Boston fed off the energy of the TD Garden crowd on Sunday, knocking down 22 three-pointers and outscoring the Heat 31-14 in the third quarter. The Celtics' lead grew as high as 34 points in the fourth. Miami used a late run to get as close as 14, but Boston was able to close it out.

Including the regular season, Boston is 38-4 at home and has won its past four meetings with the Heat.

Bam Adebayo scored 24 points for the Miami, which played for the second consecutive game without star Jimmy Butler following his right knee injury during the play-in round. Terry Rozier also remained out with a neck injury. Delon Wright added 17 points. Jaime Jaquez Jr. finished with 16 points.

Game 2 is Wednesday in Boston.

Tempers flared in the final minute when Caleb Martin undercut Tatum on a rebound attempt and sent him crashing hard to floor. Brown got in Martin's face afterward, leading to a brief scrum and double technical fouls on Brown and Martin.

Boston didn't have reserve big man Luke Kornet after he strained his right calf in practice on Saturday. But the Celtics' bench stepped up without him, contributing 30 points.

Sunday's game had a completely different feel without Butler, whose postseason heroics keyed Miami's run from play-in qualifier to the NBA finals a year ago.

CLIPPERS 109,

MAVERICKS 97

LOS ANGELES -- James Harden scored 28 points, Ivica Zubac had a double-double and Los Angeles defeated Luka Doncic and Dallas to win their playoff series opener.

Harden hit 6 of 11 three-pointers and had eight assists. Zubac's 20 points were a playoff career high to go with 15 rebounds. Paul George added 22 points. The Clippers outdid the Mavs at their own three-point game, making 18 of 36 from long range to 10 of 33 for Dallas.

The Clippers had five players with 10 or more points without Kawhi Leonard. The two-time NBA Finals MVP hasn't played since March 31 because of inflammation in his surgically repaired right knee.

The teams were meeting in the playoffs for the third time in five years, with the Clippers having won both previous series.

Doncic led the Mavs with 33 points and 13 rebounds. Kyrie Irving had 31 points and seven rebounds, but the Mavs got little from their supporting cast.

Trailing by 22, the Mavs outscored the Clippers 10-2 to close to 102-88. Dallas was helped by a technical on Zubac and a flagrant-1 foul for his subsequent actions after a second free throw attempt by Doncic. In all, it cost the Clippers four points after Doncic scored when the Mavs retained possession.

But Harden hit another three-pointer, George scored four in a row and the Clippers closed out the win.

The Mavs revived themselves in the third, when Doncic and Irving (20 points) combined for 29 of their 34 points. But they still trailed 87-64 going into the fourth. George's three-pointer put the Clippers ahead by 29, their largest lead.

The Clippers dominated the first half, leading 56-30 at the break. It was the fewest points they've allowed in either half of a playoff game and a first-half playoff low for the Mavs, who were outscored 22-8 in the second quarter when they made just two field goals.

Harden scored 20 points in the half, including nine in a row in the second quarter. He made his first four three-pointers.

Doncic and Irving were a combined 5 of 19 from the floor in the half. Doncic had all of his 11 in the first quarter; Irving had two of his six points in the second.

Terance Mann and Amir Coffey, who started in place of Leonard, led the Clippers' defense that held Dallas to 9 of 40 field-goal shooting and 2 of 18 from three-point range in the half.

Milwaukee Bucks' Damian Lillard reacts after making a shot and being fouled during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA playoff basketball game Sunday, April 21, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)



Milwaukee Bucks' Damian Lillard gets past Indiana Pacers' Aaron Nesmith during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA playoff basketball game Sunday, April 21, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)



Milwaukee Bucks' Damian Lillard gets past Indiana Pacers' Myles Turner during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA playoff basketball game Sunday, April 21, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)



Indiana Pacers' Pascal Siakam blocks the shot of Milwaukee Bucks' Damian Lillard during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA playoff basketball game Sunday, April 21, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)



Milwaukee Bucks' Patrick Beverley gets past Indiana Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA playoff basketball game Sunday, April 21, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)



Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez tries to get by Indiana Pacers' Myles Turner during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA playoff basketball game Sunday, April 21, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)



Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts from the bench during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA playoff basketball game Sunday, April 21, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

