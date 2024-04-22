Motion over Arkansas Board of Corrections’ ability to hire outside legal counsel fails in committee

An effort by lawmakers to formally find that the Arkansas Board of Corrections lacked the ability to hire outside legal counsel in ongoing lawsuits against the governor and a former Department of Corrections secretary, and that it violated the state's Freedom of Information Act, failed Monday morning.

The motion was made by Sen. Jim Petty, R-Van Buren, during a Joint Performance Review Committee meeting. It was the third meeting in which members of the Board of Corrections were asked to appear before the committee, which began when the Arkansas Legislative Council requested the body examine the board's business during a March 15 meeting. The council also had requested a review from the Legislative Joint Auditing Committee.

Petty moved that the committee adopt and submit findings and recommendations to the Arkansas Legislative Council as a result of its investigation. Those findings included:

The Board of Corrections operated with disregard for public transparency, including apparent violation of the state's Freedom of Information Act and open meeting laws.

The board lacked the financial and statutory authority to enter into a contract with outside legal attorney, Abtin Mehdizadegan, who is a partner in the Little Rock-based law firm of Hall Booth Smith P.C.

There were "perceived and discussed violations of laws," including open meeting laws.

Board members acknowledge a lack of process for meetings and their procurement efforts.

Petty's motion included a recommendation that, in the event a contract for Mehdizadegan's legal services as rendered on an engagement letter signed Dec. 23 is presented for review and ratification before the Arkansas Legislative Council, that the council not review the contract. It also recommended the transcripts of the Joint Performance Review Committee meetings that examined the Board of Corrections be sent to the state Department of the Inspector General for further recommendation.

The motion failed with a vote of 12 yeas and 4 nays. It needed at least 16 votes, a majority of the committee, to pass. Seven senators and five representatives voted in favor of Petty's motion. The nay votes all came from state representatives, all but one of whom were Democrats: Rep. Jim Wooten, R-Beebe, Rep. Jamie Scott, D-North Little Rock, Rep. Joy Springer, D-Little Rock and Rep. Ashley Hudson, D-Little Rock.

The Department of Corrections had asked the Legislative Council's Review Subcommittee on March 12 to ratify the board's contract with Mehdizadegan after state procurement director Ed Armstrong said ratification of the contract is required to make the contract a lawfully binding obligation on the state because it appeared public procurement processes were not followed. Board of Corrections Chairman Benny Magness withdrew the body's contract with Mehdizadegan from consideration by the committee after Magness was unable to explain language that had been added to procurement documents.

Mehdizadegan was hired by the Board of Corrections less than a week before he filed a lawsuit on the board's behalf challenging two laws passed in last year's legislative session that the board contends weaken its authority in violation of Amendment 33 to the state constitution.

Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin later filed suit against the board, saying it violated the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act when it went into executive session to hire Mehdizadegan.

Griffin has appealed rulings in the lawsuits to the Arkansas Supreme Court.

One appeal is related to a Jan. 19 ruling by Pulaski County Circuit Judge Patricia James that, in part, levied a preliminary injunction against two laws that the board's suit contends violate the state constitution. Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is among defendants in that case.

The other concerns a Jan. 22 order from Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox's dismissal of Griffin's suit against the board.

The Joint Performance Review Committee will meet again Tuesday, after the adjournment of the Joint Budget Committee's Personnel Subcommittee, during which the body is expected to vote on a similar motion to Petty's that the body adopt and submit findings to the Arkansas Legislative Council.

