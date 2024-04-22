Music in my head

It's just me and Willie Nelson in my head this morning.

I saw a rerun of "Northern Exposure" that ended with "Hands on the Wheel," and that was all it took--a soundtrack throughout the evening, all last night ... and at 3 a.m. this morning ... and again right now.

Music has always been a huge part of my life. My parents sang to me as a child. My father taught me to play "Chopsticks" and "Red River Valley" in the key of G while I was sitting on his lap on the piano bench, his big hands like parentheses to my small ones.

My mom encouraged me to learn to play classical compositions and anything from the Baptist hymnal from elementary school through 10th grade, when I finally stopped taking piano lessons because watching my boyfriend's basketball games became vastly more important than practicing Mozart's Sonata in C major or "How Great Thou Art."

I have listened to music constantly since the late 1950s. My older sister preferred Johnny Cash and George Jones, which I could hear from my bedroom while she was doing her homework. As I collected my own favorites, I leaned more to the folk-rock harmonies of the Byrds, Jethro Tull, and Mason Proffit (hello, John Michael Talbot). Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young had the most beautiful harmony I'd ever heard. Cat Stevens had lyrics I can still sing almost word for word.

My friends and I loved Jim Croce and John Denver and Dire Straits and Lynyrd Skynyrd and Loggins and Messina. Bob Marley's "Three Little Birds" has brought me comfort in some pretty dark days.

I grew to love Kieran Kane, Kevin Welch, The Boss, Dwight Yoakam, the Mavericks and Robert Earl Keen, Townes Van Zandt and Steve Earle and Tom Petty. Oh, Tom Petty. There will never be another like him, God rest his soul. (Still so grateful my son and I got to see one of his last concerts.)

But as much as I love my music, I have a huge problem with earworms ... it's like they float on a roaring river that springs from Sirius radio into one ear, get stuck on random twigs and branches in my brain, and leave behind gypsies, tramps and thieves going around and around, never to come out until another song floods in and takes their place. Whatever the chorus of the last song I heard after exiting Kroger (usually Huey Lewis) or my husband's car (Sam Cooke, The Spinners or The Four Tops) remains. It snags on the flotsam and jetsam in my head and swirls for days.

I know that when I decide to listen to Jason Isbell, I'm going to be deciding if I really am the "last of my kind" for at least 36 hours. Or Billy Joe Shaver ... I might not "live forever," but I sure as hell will be singing that song until I die. And even Tom Petty gets a bit tiresome after three days of "I used to live in a two-room apartment, neighbors knocking on my wall."

Unfortunately, this mental trauma involves some really spectacular movies too. I have had to ban myself from watching "Les Miserables," "Evita," or even "Hamilton" on Disney+ unless I want to "bring him home," cry for Argentina or "be in the room where it happens" from now until next July 4, at which time I'll probably slip over into being "Born in the USA."

Helpful friends have offered quite a few antidotes, but humming "Girl from Ipanema" does not work. Listening to a song all the way through ... are you kidding me? That just makes it worse. And I don't chew gum, which is another suggestion I discovered on the Internet one day when my brain was about to explode with Mark Knopfler and Dire Straits moving refrigerators and microwave ovens.

I'm really doomed if I hear "Wagon Wheel." And the fact that I'm not an Olivia Newton John fan makes "Please, mister, please" (another in Kroger's limited soundtrack) particularly annoying. I have not listened to Beyonce's "Cowboy Carter" in its entirety yet, and I'm thinking I probably shouldn't, just from the few mesmerizing tracks I've heard.

I guess there are much more serious and harmful obsessions. And perhaps my aging brain is exercising its ability to remember something--anything--however useless or irritating the habit. I've taken to listening to non-texted music in the car (the Spa or Symphony channels) until I just can't take it anymore.

And then, ah well, it's back to "Gimme three steps, gimme three steps, mister ..."

Nancy Jeffery is the former religion editor of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.