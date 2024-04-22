Names and Faces

Rap Artist GloRilla, real name Gloria Woods, was charged with drunken driving in Georgia, according to local jail records. Woods was charged Tuesday with first-offense driving under the influence of alcohol; having an open container of alcohol; and failing to obey a traffic control device, according to booking records from the Gwinnett County Jail. The 24-year-old from Memphis, Tenn. was arrested by police in Suwanee, Ga., about 30 miles northeast of Atlanta. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that officers had pulled over a black Mercedez-Benz after it was seen making a U-turn at a red light. "I asked Woods how much she had consumed and what beverages she had consumed; however, Woods continued to relay that it does not matter and she was good to drive," the officer wrote in the police report obtained by the newspaper. The officer also wrote that Woods' eyes appeared to be bloodshot, had a hard time finishing her thoughts and refused to take a breathalyzer test. She was booked into the jail at 6:12 a.m. Tuesday and released later that day at 9:41 a.m., with no indication of an attorney.

Amid his latest movies, actor Henry Cavill is expecting his first child with entertainment executive Natalite Viscuso, according to the Los Angeles Times. Cavill, 40, alluded to it at the red-carpet premiere for his latest film, "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare." "I'm very excited about it," he told "Access Hollywood" while speaking about fatherhood. "Natalie and I are both very excited. I'm sure you'll see much more of that." When further asked if Cavill had been inspired by his co-star Henry Golding -- a father of two himself -- Cavill laughed and said "I mean, he didn't inspire me to do that. My parents did." Representatives for the "Man of Steel" star declined to comment when asked for further information by The Times. Viscuso, the vice president of Vertigo Entertainment, and Cavill made their relationship official in April 2021 via an Instagram post of the two in a chess match. While Cavill has worked through other films like "Enola Homes 2" and "Argyle," he and Viscuso still have plans to turn the "Warhammer 40,000" tabletop game series into a live-action movie franchise since the first announcement in December 2022.