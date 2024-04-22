North Little Rock warned AT&T network issue may affect 911 calls

North Little Rock Emergency Services was informed by AT&T of a network problem that may affect 911 calls, officials said Monday morning.

"This may affect LTE and 5G customer's ability to make and receive calls, including 911 calls. This is an AT&T issue and they have technicians working towards a resolution," an email from Shara Hutchcraft, a spokesperson for the city of North Little Rock, stated.

AT&T has stated that the issue is expected to be resolved by 2:30 p.m., the email said.

"Please do not call 911 to test your service," Hutchcraft wrote.

Kim Francisco, the director of emergency services for the city of North Little Rock, said that they were notified about the network problem via email by AT&T.

"The email we got said that the network problem may impact those with 5G or LTE in Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas," Francisco said Monday morning. "They also said the best known cause of problems like this was cable damage, but we don't know much more than that."

Francisco said that the email was sent Monday morning after emergency services noted some outages in Kentucky on Sunday and wanted to let residents know ahead of time.

"We've done test calls with our system and we're not having any issues. That's not to say customers aren't having any issues, but we've not heard of any," she said.

C.J. Engel, the executive director of the Arkansas 911 board, said Monday afternoon that this was not a 911 problem.

"We're not aware of it being a statewide issue and it is not a 911 issue. A service problem can impact anyone. They could be calling their local doctor's office, Pizza Hut or 911," Engel said.

"This is something that happens, not often, has happened in the past with multiple networks," he said. "All wireless networks have outages at specific times. 911 itself isn't out."

Engel and Francisco said that if residents are unable to use their own phone, they should try a landline or find a neighbor or someone close by who might have a different phone network.

Kristin Knox, the spokesperson for the Pulaski County sheriff's office, and Mark Edwards, the spokesman for the Little Rock Police Department, said that their agencies had not been notified of a network problem by AT&T and hadn't experienced any difficulties as of Monday afternoon.