Ohtani breaks Matsui’s HR mark; LA snaps skid





LOS ANGELES -- Shohei Ohtani broke Hideki Matsui's major league record for home runs by a Japanese-born player with a huge two-run shot in the third inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers snapped their three-game skid with a 10-0 victory over the New York Mets on Sunday.

Ohtani crushed a 423-foot line drive off Adrian Houser (0-2) deep into the right-field bleachers for the two-time AL MVP's fifth home run of the year and the 176th of his six-plus seasons in the majors with the Angels and Dodgers. That eclipsed the record set by Matsui, the former New York Yankees slugger who played 10 seasons in North America.

"Honestly, I was just relieved I was able to get it over with," Ohtani said through his interpreter.

Ohtani said Matsui's record was "not something I was cognizant of when I first started my career here, but as I got to know about it," he began to pay attention to the numbers.

When Ohtani was asked if he also hopes to emulate Matsui's famed playoff poise if and when he finally reaches the MLB postseason, Ohtani joked that he's currently more focused on breaking Manager Dave Roberts' record for the most home runs by a Japanese-born player in a Dodgers uniform.

Roberts leads Ohtani 7-5 in that competition.

"Hideki Matsui was a great ballplayer, a great home run hitter, a world champion," Roberts said. "I know that Shohei admired him, so for him to eclipse that mark, it's a big deal. I know whatever kind of mark is ahead of Shohei, he's trying to take them all down."

Tyler Glasnow (4-1) struck out 10 and held New York to seven singles over eight strong innings while Los Angeles snapped the Mets' six-game winning streak and salvaged the finale of a disappointing 3-6 homestand.

DIAMONDBACKS 5, GIANTS 3 Right-hander Slade Cecconi (1-0) held San Francisco to two runs in six innings in his 2024 debut, and Gabriel Moreno hit a two-run, go-ahead single in the sixth inning to lead Arizona to a victory.

MARLINS 6, CUBS 3 Jesus Sanchez hit a massive home run and an RBI single, helping Miami beat Chicago.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GUARDIANS 6, ATHLETICS 2 Josh Naylor delivered a clutch, three-run double in the seventh inning as Cleveland continued their best start in 25 years with a win over Oakland to complete a three-game sweep.

ORIOLES 5, ROYALS 0 Colton Cowser and Jordan Westburg hit back-to-back home runs for Baltimore off Kansas City starter Seth Lugo, who had not allowed a home run since last September, and Baltimore went on to beat Kansas City.

TIGERS 6, TWINS 1 Casey Mize (1-0) pitched six scoreless innings for his major league win since 2021 and Buddy Kennedy homered as Detroit beat Minnesota.

YANKEES 5, RAYS 4 Luis Gil (1-1) struck out a career-high nine over 5 2/3 innings for his first major league win in three years, and New York took advantage of Adam Civale's control problems in a four-run fifth to beat Tampa Bay.

INTERLEAGUE

NATIONALS 6, ASTROS 0 Left-hander Mitchell Parker (2-0) threw seven shutout innings, and Luis Garcia Jr. had three singles and two RBI and Washington beat Houston.

PADRES 6, BLUE JAYS 3 Joe Musgrove pitched seven innings for the first time since July 4 and Xander Bogaerts homered for San Diego, who beat Toronto to avoid a three-game sweep.

PHILLIES 8, WHITE SOX 2 Trea Turner stole home, Kyle Schwarber hit a home run and Aaron Nola struck out seven in eight innings to help Philadelphia complete a three-game sweep of the Chicago. Bryce Harper added a sacrifice fly and an RBI single on his best friend the Phillies Phanatic's birthday to complete an 8-2 homestand for the Phillies.

RANGERS 6, BRAVES 4 Andrew Knizner hit a three-run home run, Adolis Garcia added a two-run shot and Texas avoided a three-game sweep with a victory over Atlanta. Evan Carter also went deep as the reigning World Series champions erased an early 3-0 deficit and stopped Atlanta's six-game winning streak. Michael Lorenzen (2-0) recovered from a rocky start, giving up 3 runs and 3 hits with 7 strikeouts in 6 innings.

REDS 3, ANGELS 0 The Reds' bullpen picked up after starting pitcher Frankie Montas left the game in the first inning and Cincinnati shut out Los Angeles to sweep the series.

ROCKIES 2-2, MARINERS 1-10 Ezequiel Tovar and Ryan McMahon each hit an RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning to lift Colorado over Seattle in the first game of a doubleheader. A bases-loaded triple by J.P. Crawford keyed a six-run second inning that propelled Seattle past Colorado for a doubleheader split.



