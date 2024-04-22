100 years ago

April 22, 1924

HARDY -- Mrs. Elmo Roe of Reyno had a chicken to hatch Monday, which was deformed in a very unusual manner. The chick had four wings and four legs, with each of the extra members located backwards on the body. The regular wings were normal and the extra ones set far back on the body, and were turned, so that if the chicken used them to fly, it would travel tail forward with the head bringing up the rear. One set of legs were normal but the extra pair directly behind them faced the opposite direction so that the chicken could walk backwards without turning.

50 years ago

April 22, 1974

FORT SMITH -- Dr. Betty Uzman of Fort Smith, who recently received one of the highest honors bestowed by the Venezuelan government, has spent a large portion of her life involved in medical research on the nervous system and the cause of cancer. Hesitant to talk of her accomplishments, which fill three pages of typewrite size paper, Dr. Uzman said that the number of years she has spent in a laboratory "seems almost incredible."

25 years ago

April 22, 1999

Curbside recycling and adopt-a-street programs along with other environmental awareness events are among the activities planned today in support of Earth Day, an annual event celebrated nationally for almost 30 years. Little Rock's curbside recycling program is nearing its third anniversary, and about half of the city's residents are now spending a few minutes each week separating recyclable materials to be set at the curb for the recycling collection. Waste Management of Arkansas, the city's contractor for recycling services, reports that about 450 tons of material are collected each month in the Little Rock curbside program. The program stresses development of sound shipping and recycling habits to contribute to conservation of natural resources through waste reduction.

10 years ago

April 22, 2014

ARKADELPHIA -- Batman goes back to the Batcave, Superman to his Fortress of Solitude, and a comics scholarship finds a haven at Henderson State University in Arkadelphia. Comics are the entire subject of some classes, and several members of the faculty go deeper than Aquaman into the kind of reading that once sold for a dime. "We're becoming more and more a visual culture," says Henderson State professor of communication Randy Duncan. Comics are a way of interpreting visuals -- the picture language of computer icons, for example -- and "express things you couldn't in any other medium," Duncan says. "Also, I think they're worth studying as an art form in their own right." HSU is nestled in a town that could double for Superboy's Smallville, population 10,800. About 3,500 students attend classes on this 124-year-old wooded campus of stately, mansion-like halls of academia.