Private education scholarships open

Applications are being accepted for the Philanthropic Investment in Arkansas Kids scholarship program for the 2024-25 school year.

The scholarships -- $6,000 for kindergarten through eighth grades and $6,800 for grades nine through 12 -- are available to students for private school tuition if their family household income is equal to or less than 200% of the federal poverty line. That is about $60,000 annually for a family of four for the upcoming school year.

Created by Act 904 of 2021, the scholarship program is funded by Arkansas taxpayers who donate to it through a scholarship-granting organization such as The Reform Alliance. The donors receive a dollar-for-dollar credit on their personal and/or business state income taxes to match their contribution.

More information and the application process are available on the The Reform Alliance website: https://thereformalliance.org/k-12-scholarship-programs/ as well as by calling (501) 244-9028 or emailing info@thereformalliance.org.