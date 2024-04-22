Sanders orders U.S., Arkansas flags flown at half-staff in honor of Pryor

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Monday ordered the United States flag and Arkansas flag be flown at half-staff from Monday until sunset on the day of interment in tribute to the memory of former U.S. Sen. David Pryor and as an expression of public sorrow.

Pryor, 89, died of natural causes Saturday at his home in Little Rock, according to his son Mark. He also served in Congress, as governor and as a state lawmaker.

In her order, Sanders wrote that "David Pryor's legacy lives on in Arkansas state government, in federal legislation, at the University of Arkansas, and through the kindness and hospitality of his family."

He will lay in state Friday at the state Capitol from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a visitation following from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Ruebel Funeral Home in Little Rock. A celebration of his life will occur at 2 p.m. April 27 at Second Presbyterian Church in Little Rock.