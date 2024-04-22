Sanders, U.S. House speaker, US Senate majority leader will be among speakers at unveiling of Daisy Bates statue at US Capitol

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer and members of Arkansas' congressional delegation will speak at the May 8 unveiling of the statue of civil rights leader Daisy Bates at the U.S. Capitol.

Shane Broadway, chair of the Arkansas Statuary Hall Steering Committee, updated members of the Arkansas Legislative Black Caucus on Monday about the ceremony, which will take place at 2 p.m. Central and will last for approximately 45 minutes.

In Little Rock, a program honoring Bates will begin at 1 p.m. May 8 at Second Baptist Church and will feature "highlights of Mrs. Bates' legacy and efforts by local dignitaries to uphold her vision for equality and justice," according to a news release from the L.C. & Daisy Bates House Museum Foundation.

Bates played a role in the civil rights movement throughout her life, notably serving as an adviser for the Little Rock Nine, who desegregated Little Rock Central High School in 1957.

Bates' statue will replace one depicting Uriah Rose, founder of the American Bar Association and a secessionist, in the National Statuary Hall area of the U.S. Capitol.

Crews will place the Bates statue in the same location where the Rose statue stood. To the right of the Bates statue will be the statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis, which Mississippi gave to the National Statuary Hall Collection in 1931.

National Statuary Hall also includes a statue of Rosa Parks, which was not given to the collection by a state. Congress authorized the creation of the sculpture in 2005 and it was unveiled to the public eight years later.

Benjamin Victor of Boise, Idaho, was awarded the commission on the Bates statue.

Broadway said Monday that the unveiling ceremony for a Johnny Cash statue, the state's second such contribution to the halls of Congress, will take place in September, although a date has yet to be set.

The statue of Cash, a celebrated singer and songwriter from Kingsland who became an international country music icon with hits like "Ring of Fire" and "Walk the Line" will replace the statue of James Paul Clarke, a white supremacist who served as a U.S. senator and governor.

Little Rock sculptor Kevin Kresse was awarded the commission on the Cash project.

The state gave the Rose statue to the collection in 1917 and the Clarke statue in 1921, according to the Architect of the Capitol.

Each state may contribute two statues of individuals to the National Statuary Hall Collection. Only states can request actions to remove their statues from the U.S. Capitol, which is dependent on approval by governors and state legislatures.

In 2016, the General Assembly passed a law to replace the Rose and Clarke statues residing in the halls of Congress with statues of Bates and Cash.

Information for this article was contributed by Alex Thomas of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.