State board will vote on proposed rule to ban acceptance of voter registration forms signed with digital signatures

The State Board of Election Commissioners will vote Tuesday on a proposed emergency rule to ban county clerks from accepting voter registration forms signed with digital signatures.

The proposed rule is meant to provide a uniform standard across the state's 75 counties, with some accepting electronic signatures while other don't, according to Chris Madison, director of the State Board of Election Commissioners.

"However the board rules, our goal is to secure uniform and efficient procedures in the administration of [elections]," Madison told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Monday.

The proposed rule comes after ongoing questions about the acceptance of electronic signatures for voter registration. In February Secretary of State John Thurston, who is the chairman of the State Board of Election Commissioners, told county clerks, "I strongly recommend that counties do not accept voter registration applications executed by electronic signature."

Get Loud Arkansas, a nonprofit founded by former Democratic state Sen. Joyce Elliot aimed at increasing voter engagement, sparked the debate over digital versus "wet" signatures after the group began registering voters with a form on a tablet where an applicant can use their finger or a stylus to sign their name on the touch screen. Get Loud Arkansas then prints the signed form and mails it to the county clerk.

If the proposed rule is adopted as is, Arkansans who signed their voter registration forms digitally will have to cure their voter registration cards with a wet signature.

According to the emergency proposed rule and its accompanying declaratory order, Amendment 51 of the Arkansas Constitution only allows for certain state agencies -- such as the Office of Driver Services, state revenue offices, public assistance and state-funded disability programs -- to accept electronic signatures.

The State Board of Election Commissioners may approve, reject or amend the proposed rule. If approved, the emergency rule will take effect for 120 days to allow for the State Board of Election Commissioners to work on a permanent rule, which will have to be approved by lawmakers.

Forty-two states, the District of Columbia and Guam allow for some form of online voter registration, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

The proposed rule differs from an opinion from Attorney General Tim Griffin, which said "an electronic signature or mark is generally valid under Arkansas law" but it must be on a form created and distributed by the Secretary of State's Office, not by a third-party organization such as Get Loud Arkansas. The attorney general's office also cited federal and state law that recognizes electronic signatures as legitimate.

"Consequently, given the historical acceptance of signatures produced through a variety of means, the widespread acceptance of electronic signatures, and the fact that Amendment 51 does not contain any restrictions on how a 'signature or mark' may be made, I believe that an electronic signature satisfies Amendment 51's 'signature or mark' requirement," according to the attorney general's opinion.

"The proposed rule obviously contradicts the recent [attorney general] opinion and puts, you know, new requirements on voter registration that we don't think are right or allowed under the constitution," said Kristin Foster, deputy director of Get Loud Arkansas.

The seven-member State Board of Election Commissioners includes Thurston, and designees appointed by the House speaker, Senate president pro tempore, the Republican Party, the Democratic Party and two designees from the governor.