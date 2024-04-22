Two more transfer linebackers expected to visit Hogs

Arkansas is expected to host two more linebackers this week.

Louisville transfer Jaylin Alderman and Utah State transfer Anthony Switzer are expected to arrive in Fayetteville on Wednesday for official visits.

Alderman, 6-1, 230 pounds, started 13 games and had 58 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks this past season. He received an offer from the Hogs on Monday morning about a couple hours after entering the NCAA transfer portal.

He was a consensus 3-star prospect as a senior at Valdosta, Ga. in the 2021 class. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Switzer, 6-0, 215 pounds, was honorable mention All-Mountain West after recording 85 tackles, 3 sacks, 8 tackles for loss, 4 pass breakups, an interception and a fumble recovery in 11 starts in 12 games. He also entered the transfer portal on Monday.

He played three seasons at Arkansas State before transferring to Utah State and had 91 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 4 pass breakups, 3 forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and an interception in 15 starts while appearing in 24 games.

Switzer, who confirmed his visit to Arkansas, played at Marion prior to signing with Arkansas State.

The Hogs hosted two linebackers last week, including Jacksonville State transfer Larry Worth, who committed to Arkansas on Saturday.

North Carolina-Charlotte transfer Nikhai Hill-Green also visited Fayetteville and then made a trip to Colorado.