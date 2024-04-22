UA’s Lorando “Snaxx” Johnson enters transfer portal, source says





FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas football team has lost a key starter as defensive back Lorando "Snaxx" Johnson has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

His intention to enter the portal was initially reported 247Sports.com.

Johnson, who transferred in last season from Baylor, made 11 starts last season -- six at cornerback and five at nickel back.

The 6-foot, 195-pounder from Lancaster, Texas, ranked ninth on the team with 29 tackles last season. He also had 4 tackles for loss, 5 pass breakups, 1 sack and 1 interception, which he returned 20 yards for a touchdown against Texas A&M.

Johnson opened spring as the top nickel back and stayed there through much of the 15 practices. However, about midway through spring Tennessee transfer Doneiko Slaughter began earning reps with the starters and he was with the top unit at nickel back for the Red-White game on April 13.

Johnson would be the fifth Arkansas player among its top 11 tacklers in 2023 with eligibility remaining to hit the transfer portal since the end of a 4-8 season, following Jaheim Thomas (90 tackles), Chris Paul (74) Jordan Crook (28) and Taurean Carter (25).

He is the fifth known Razorback to enter the transfer portal since the Red-White Game on April 13, following tailback Isaiah Augustave, quarterback Jacolby Criswell, punter Max Fletcher and offensive lineman Paris Patterson.



