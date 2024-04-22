Ukraine, West praise US aid package vote

KYIV, Ukraine -- Ukrainian and Western leaders on Sunday welcomed a desperately needed aid package passed by the U.S. House of Representatives, as the Kremlin warned that passage of the bill would "further ruin" Ukraine and cause more deaths.

Ukrainian commanders and analysts say the long-awaited $61 billion military aid package -- including $13.8 billion for Ukraine to buy weapons -- will help slow Russia's incremental advances in the war's third year -- but that more will likely be needed for Kyiv to regain the offensive.

The House swiftly approved $95 billion in foreign aid for Ukraine, Israel and other U.S. allies in a rare Saturday session as Democrats and Republicans banded together after months of hard-right resistance over renewed American support for repelling Russia's full-scale invasion.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who had warned that his country would lose the war without U.S. funding, said that he was grateful for U.S. lawmakers' decision.

Speaking on NBC's "Meet the Press," Zelenskyy said that the aid package would "send the Kremlin a powerful signal that (Ukraine) will not be the second Afghanistan."

Zelenskyy said Ukraine would prioritize long-range weapons and air defenses to "break the plans of Russia" in an expected "full-scale offensive." He said his forces are preparing for a significant battle in the east of the country, where Russia aims to capture the city of Chasiv Yar by May 9, the holiday when Russia marks the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi forces in World War II.

Notably, Zelenskyy did not give a timeline for when his forces might regain an advantage on the battlefield once they receive the weapons, nor did he say that the additional support would be decisive in the war.

Zelenskyy avoided any direct confrontation with Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee for president, who has said the United States should stop assisting Ukraine and promised that he would bring the war to a close quickly if elected to a second term.

The Washington Post has reported that Trump has said privately that he would pressure Ukraine to cede territory to Russia, a reversal of the Biden administration's policy to arm the country so it can fight back against Russia.

Zelenskyy declined to comment on the report but suggested that Trump and his advisers should understand that Russian President Vladimir Putin is not a credible negotiator. "They know that you can never trust Putin. It's impossible," Zelenskyy said.

The aid package will go to the U.S. Senate, which could pass it as soon as Tuesday. U.S. President Joe Biden has promised to sign it immediately.

The Pentagon has a massive infusion of military aid for Ukraine "ready to go" after the aid package becomes law, U.S. officials said late last week. One official, who like some others spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the Biden administration's planning, said it would take less than a week for some of the weapons to reach the battlefield, depending on where they are stored.

In Washington, Democratic and Republican lawmakers cheered the House's action and cast U.S. assistance as a bulwark against authoritarian regimes around the world.

"If you give Putin Ukraine, he will not stop," Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), a Trump ally, said on "Fox News Sunday."

"And if you give him Ukraine, there goes Taiwan, because China's watching to see what we do," Graham said.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., told the news program that the aid sends a message to Putin as well as Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"I think America is back on offense," Blumenthal said. "And this sign that we can come together in a bipartisan way for our national security and send a message to Vladimir Putin, to Xi, to the dictators of the world: Too soon to be popping your champagne corks. America is going to defend democracy."

It still could take weeks for the aid to reach the front line, where it is desperately needed.

"With this we can stop (Russian troops) and reduce our losses," said infantry soldier Oleksandr. He has been fighting around Avdiivka, the city in the Donetsk region that Ukraine lost to Russia in February after months of intense combat.

Ammunition shortages linked to the aid holdup over the past six months have led Ukrainian military commanders to ration shells, a disadvantage that Russia seized on this year -- taking the city of Avdiivka and currently inching towards the town of Chasiv Yar, also in Donetsk.

In Kyiv, many welcomed the U.S. vote as a piece of good news after a tough period that has seen Russia grind out gains along the front line, and step up attacks on Ukraine's energy system and other infrastructure.

"I heard our president officially say that we can lose the war without this help. Thanks very much and yesterday was a great event," said Kateryna Ruda, 43.

Other Western leaders, who have been scrambling to come up with ways to fill the gap left by stalled U.S. military aid, also lauded Congress' decision.

"Ukraine is using the weapons provided by NATO Allies to destroy Russian combat capabilities. This makes us all safer, in Europe and North America," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that "Ukraine deserves all the support it can get against Russia," and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called the vote "a strong signal in these times."

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk thanked House Speaker Mike Johnson, while also noting the holdup in Congress. "Better late than too late. And I hope it is not too late for Ukraine," he wrote on X.

In Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Saturday called the approval of aid to Ukraine "expected and predictable."

The decision "will make the United States of America richer, further ruin Ukraine and result in the deaths of even more Ukrainians, the fault of the Kyiv regime," Peskov was quoted as saying by Russian news agency Ria Novosti.

"The new aid package will not save, but, on the contrary, will kill thousands and thousands more people, prolong the conflict, and bring even more grief and devastation," Leonid Slutsky, head of the Russian State Duma Committee on International Affairs, wrote on Telegram.

The Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank, said the logistics of getting U.S. assistance to the front line would mean that "Ukrainian forces may suffer additional setbacks" while waiting for it to arrive.

"But they will likely be able to blunt the current Russian offensive assuming the resumed U.S. assistance arrives promptly," it said in its latest assessment of the conflict.

Olexiy Haran, professor of comparative politics at the National University of Kyiv-Mohlya Academy, said that Ukraine was grateful for aid from the U.S. and other Western countries, "but the problem is, frankly speaking, it's too late and it's not enough."

"This is the third year of the war and we still don't have aviation, new aviation. We don't have enough missiles, so we cannot close the skies. Moreover, recently we didn't have even artillery shells," he said.

"That's why the situation was very, very difficult and the Russians used it to start their offensive. So that's why it is so important for us. And definitely if we'd received it half a year before, we would have saved the lives of many Ukrainians, civilians included."

Matthew Savill, military sciences director at the Royal United Services Institute think tank, said that the aid, while welcome, "can probably only help stabilize the Ukrainian position for this year and begin preparations for operations in 2025."

"Predictability of funding through 2024 and into 2025 will help the Ukrainians plan the defense this year, especially if European supplies of ammunition also come through, but further planning and funds will be required for 2025, and we have a U.S. election between now and then," he said.

In other developments:

On the ground, Russia's Defense Ministry said Sunday that its troops had taken control of the village of Bohdanivka in the Donetsk region. Ukrainian officials haven't yet commented.

One person was killed and four others were wounded in Russian shelling in Ukrainsk on Sunday, according to the prosecutor's office in Ukraine's partially occupied Donetsk region. In the Odesa region, four people were wounded in a missile attack, Gov. Oleh Kiper said.

Two suspects were detained Sunday after two Ukrainian soldiers killed a police officer at a checkpoint in the Vinnytsia region. The soldiers opened fire on Maksym Zaretskyi, 20, early Saturday after he stopped their car for a routine inspection. Zaretskyi's partner was wounded but survived. The head of Ukraine's National Police, Ivan Vyhovsky, said the suspects, a father and son ages 52 and 26, were detained in Ukraine's Odesa region.

Information for this article was contributed by Vasilisa Stepanenko and Jill Lawless of The Associated Press and Shane Harris, Patrick Marley, and Mariana Alfaro of The Washington Post.

