U.S. House Judiciary Committee chairman pushes for information surrounding fatal raid on Bryan Malinowski’s residence





WASHINGTON -- The chairman of a U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee is seeking answers from a federal agency related to the March 19 raid on the home of the Little Rock airport's executive director that led to the death of Bryan Malinowski.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, sent a letter today to Steven Dettelbach, director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, regarding the execution of a search warrant at Malinowski's residence in west Little Rock.

The letter comes amid scrutiny from Arkansas lawmakers regarding tactics used by ATF agents during the raid, including a report concerning the lack of body-worn cameras at the time of the raid.

"The circumstances surrounding the raid, the subsequent death of Mr. Malinowski, and recent related rulemaking by the ATF raises serious questions about the weaponization of the agency against Americans," Jordan wrote in the letter to the ATF.

Malinowski, 53, was executive director of Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport, a position he had held since November 2019.

Family attorney Bud Cummins has said Malinowski was a gun collector and had been under investigation by ATF over his practice of selling firearms as an unlicensed dealer at gun shows, something Malinowski had not been aware of.

ATF agents conducted the raid at Malinowski's home in the early morning hours of March 19.

A federal affidavit related to the search warrant states Malinowski had purchased more than 150 firearms and resold guns without a firearm dealer's license.

Footage from a neighbor's home shows agents arriving at the Malinowski residence in 10 vehicles. Based on video from a doorbell camera at the Malinowski house, armed agents approached the front door with tactical gear.

Cummins has said the search of the more than 3,000 square foot home was carried out at 6 a.m., 45 minutes before first light and more than an hour before sunrise.

Malinowski was asleep in the house's master bedroom when he heard agents crashing in the residence's front door, according to Cummins. Believing intruders had entered the home, he left the room with a loaded pistol.

Cummins, who served as a U.S. attorney during the George W. Bush administration, said Malinowski saw "several unidentifiable figures" had entered the home, and he proceeded to fire multiple shots at the group, now recognized as ATF agents. The agents returned fire and struck Malinowski at least once in the head. He died two days later.

An agent had non-life-threatening injuries stemming from the raid.

Jordan said the raid and Malinowski's subsequent death present questions about whether ATF agents "followed proper protocol" while executing the search warrant. Jordan specifically cites a May 2022 executive order requiring federal law enforcement officers to use body-worn cameras and to activate the devices in circumstances like arrests and searches.

ATF issued its own body-worn camera policy in June 2022 in which the agency mandated that task force officers use their cameras during a "pre-planned attempt" to serve warrants or arrest someone, as well as during the execution of a search warrant. The policy has noted exceptions for undercover operations and work in sensitive areas.

The Department of Justice informed U.S. Sens. John Boozman, R-Ark., and Tom Cotton, R-Ark., that ATF agents involved in executing the search warrant were not wearing body cameras at the time. The senators, in a statement last Thursday, said they plan to press the Justice Department regarding the circumstances surrounding this decision and Malinowski's death.

In his letter, Jordan questioned Dettelbach regarding if agents complied with the Justice Department's policy on "no knock" entries. The agency in September 2021 issued an order limiting the use of "no knock" entries only to situations in which agents believe announcing their presence would create an imminent threat of physical violence to themselves or another person.

"In explaining the rationale for this policy, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco noted that 'because of the risk posed to both law enforcement and civilians during the execution of 'no knock' warrants, it is important that this authority be exercised in the most compelling circumstances,'" Jordan wrote in reference to the policy.

"ATF has not explained why it resorted to a no knock entry of Mr. Malinowski's home when it could have peacefully executed the warrant while he was away from his residence."

Jordan, a staunch conservative on Capitol Hill, also challenged the raid's timing, contending it occurred amid ATF's "implementation of a regulation to restrict the right to private lawful sales of firearms."

Jordan specifically mentioned ATF's September 2023 proposal affecting people engaging in settling firearms. Under the proposal, people who willfully engage in such business without a license would be subject to punishments not exceeding a five-year prison sentence and a $250,000 fine.

"Mr. Malinowski exercised his Second Amendment rights and was a firearms enthusiast," the Ohio congressman said. "Even if, as ATF has alleged, Mr. Malinowski violated federal law, it does not justify ATF's actions that ultimately lead to the use of deadly force."

Jordan asks Dettelbach to provide documents related to the raid -- including audio recordings during the operation and plans for executing the search warrant -- as well as information regarding the ATF's implementation of the "no knock" entry policy.

The congressman has requested Dettelbach provide the committee with the information by May 6.

The Arkansas State Police is conducting the investigation into the raid and Malinowski's death. State Police have said they are unable to comment on the investigation because it is ongoing.

More than 20 state lawmakers held a news conference Thursday at the state Capitol to question federal agency's tactics in the raid. Rep. Matt Duffield, R-Russellville, who helped organize the event, expressed frustrations regarding the ATF's lack of transparency related to the matter.

"We in the legislature and the public at large have since been promised a full report by agents of the ATF," he said.

"We have seen nothing. We have heard nothing. We have been presented nothing," Duffield added. "We have questions, and today, we are demanding answers."

None of Arkansas' members in the U.S. House of Representatives serve on the House Judiciary Committee.



