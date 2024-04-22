Van Horn lauds Razorbacks for beating heat, taking Game 3 vs. Gamecocks

FAYETTEVILLE -- It was a long, hot Saturday for the University of Arkansas baseball team in Columbia, S.C.

The Razorbacks spent more than nine hours at Founders Park for a doubleheader against South Carolina and ultimately overcame the weather -- which featured a high temperature of 90 degrees -- and a 6-3 loss in Saturday's opener to win the nightcap and series finale 9-6.

"It was a huge game for both teams," Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said. "They were trying to get over .500 in the league. We were trying to win a series on the road.

"We finally won a Game 3 on the road."

In the No. 2-ranked Razorbacks' first two SEC road series, they lost Game 3 at Auburn 8-6 on March 23 and at No. 14 Alabama 5-0 on April 14.

Arkansas (34-6, 14-4 SEC) won 2 of 3 games over the No. 21 Gamecocks (27-13, 9-9), including a 2-1 victory in the series opener Friday night.

Unlike Arkansas' Baum-Walker Stadium, Founders Park doesn't have a clubhouse for the visiting team, so the Razorbacks spent the hour between Saturday's games in their dugout replenishing with smoothies, Snickers candy bars, bananas and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.

"[The Gamecocks] disappeared in their locker room in the air-conditioning," Van Horn said. "We just hung out and ate and talked and waited for game two to get here.

"I thought our guys really toughed it out. Really proud of them."

Arkansas junior right field Kendall Diggs, who went 2 for 4 in the nightcap with 2 doubles and 2 runs batted in, said he enjoyed hanging out with his teammates in the dugout between games.

"I think it brings everyone together a little bit more," Diggs said. "Everyone is chilling in there and drinking a smoothie. Just kicking it, talking and getting ready for the next game.

"Once it's 20 or 30 minutes before, everybody locks back in. We've got to get the job done.

"It's a pretty good vibe. It's almost like summer ball when you're growing up and you've got a doubleheader and you're with the guys. It was fun."

The Razorbacks used 25 players in the series and 20 on Saturday.

"We needed them all," Van Horn said.

Senior backup catcher Parker Rowland started Saturday's second game and got on base twice with an RBI double off the left-field wall and a walk.

Rowland, who made his eighth start, came into the game batting .176 (3 for 17) without an extra-base hit or RBI.

"I just decided to go with the veteran guy," Van Horn said of starting Rowland. "The game was very, very important.

"I just wanted him back there. I think he's been swinging the bat really well in practice. I just felt like a left-handed hitter against their starter [right-hander Dylan Eskew] would probably be to our advantage, and it was."

Rowland's double gave Arkansas a 3-0 lead in the second inning.

"He came within hitting a home run by two feet, drove in a big run there with two outs," Van Horn said.

Van Horn's decision to play Peyton Holt in the outfield continued to pay dividends.

Holt, a senior from Greenwood who last season played on the infield, played center and left field against South Carolina and went 5 for 10 with a walk, 2 RBI and 2 runs.

Over the last seven games starting in the outfield, Holt is 9 for 25 to raise his batting average to .346. He was 4 for 8 in Saturday's games.

"He had a super day at the plate," Van Horn said. "Made a really nice catch out in deep center, right center almost. Just had a good day, spark plug for us. We needed that."

Arkansas won Friday night's game behind another strong performance by starting pitcher Hagen Smith.

Smith, a junior left-hander, improved to 8-0 and held the Gamecocks to 1 run and 2 hits in 6 innings. He had 11 strikeouts to bring his season total to 100 in 53 innings.

"Obviously, you can almost take Hagen Smith out of the equation because he's so good," South Carolina Coach Mark Kingston said after Saturday's games when asked about Arkansas' pitching staff. "He could go pitch against the Boston Red Sox right now and have success.

"But I thought [in the doubleheader], we were pretty damn competitive. To score 12 runs in one day against the best pitching staff in the country, I think that's something that we can build on."

Arkansas had a week it can build on as well.

After Alabama took 2 of 3 games from the Razorbacks for their only SEC series loss, they bounced back to go 4-1 this past week, including a two-game sweep of Texas Tech at Baum-Walker Stadium.

The Razorbacks came from behind in both games to beat Texas Tech 9-8 and 5-4.

Those victories look even better after the Red Raiders (28-13) went back home and won the first two games of their series against No. 24 West Virginia.

Arkansas became the second visiting team to win a series at South Carolina -- which is 19-6 at home -- along with No. 1 Texas A&M. The Aggies also took 2 of 3 games from the Gamecocks at Founders Park.

The Razorbacks are one game behind Kentucky (32-7, 15-3) for the overall conference lead and they're a game ahead of Texas A&M (35-5, 13-5) atop the SEC West.

"We're a lot tougher than a lot of teams in the country," said Arkansas junior right-hander Brady Tygart, who pitched six innings in Saturday's nightcap and held South Carolina to 2 runs, 4 hits and 2 walks with 6 strikeouts. "[Winning the series] shows that we're the Arkansas Razorbacks and we're hard to beat."

In Tygart's last two starts, including last Sunday's loss at Alabama, he combined to go 11 innings and allow 3 runs, 9 hits and 4 walks with 9 strikeouts.

"I'm just trying to be more athletic on the mound," Tygart said. "Trying to get back to who I am instead of thinking about a million different things on my delivery.

"I'm also a lot more comfortable. That's what leads to confidence."