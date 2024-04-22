VIDEO: Little Rock Garden Club Plants Over 30 Trees at War Memorial Park Trail

To celebrate their 100th anniversary, the Little Rock Garden Club partnered with the City Parks Conservancy and Little Rock Parks and Recreation Department to plant over 30 trees along the War Memorial Park Trail on Earth Day, Monday, April 22.

According to the project's leader, Cindy Simpson, this is one of four projects chosen by the club's steering committee for funding. The project aims to, "enhance the visual appeal of the park [and] contribute to environmental conservation efforts," the club's press release states.

